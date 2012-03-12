(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to Consolidated
Edison Company of New York's (CECONY) new $400 million issue of 4.20%
senior debentures Series 2012 A due March 15, 2042. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. The new debentures will rank equally with CECONY's existing senior
unsecured obligations. Proceeds will be used to redeem all outstanding shares of
CECONY's $213 million cumulative preferred stock and for general corporate
purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Cash Flow Stability:
The ratings reflect the stable cash flows generated by CECONY's low-risk
regulated transmission and distribution business. A three-year rate plan
provides cash flow visibility and predictability until March 2013.
Constructive Regulatory Environment:
CECONY's operating cash flows benefit from full and timely recovery of fuel and
purchased power expenses. The New York tariff structure features the use of
forward-looking test years and a revenue decoupling mechanism for both the
electric and gas businesses that insulates the company from changes in sales
volume, weather, and energy conservation.
Financial Measures:
Fitch expects credit protection measures to remain solid throughout 2015. Fitch
forecasts EBITDA/Interest Expense to approximate 5.0 times (x) in 2012, 2013,
and 2014 and Debt/EBITDA to range between 3.4x and 3.7x over the same time
period. Fitch's expectations assume that CECONY receives rate relief in 2013,
and incurs no material cash flow effect from the New York Public Service
Commission's (NYPSC) review of capex related to allegations of contractor
kickbacks.
Ample Liquidity:
Fitch believes that CECONY has ample liquidity. The company has access to $2.25
billion under a bank credit facility that expires in October 2016. There was no
amount outstanding at Dec. 31, 2011. Debt maturities of $525 million due in
2012, $700 million in 2013, and $475 million in 2014 will require capital market
access. Fitch expects CECONY to have adequate access to capital markets to fund
its capex program, which the company projects to average approximately $1.9
billion over the 2012-2014 time frame.
Aged Infrastructure:
The ratings recognize the inherent operating and event risk in CECONY's
businesses, which operate in a highly concentrated urban service territory with
an aged infrastructure that is costly to maintain and is subject to sudden
breakdown. Failure to maintain adequate levels of service can lead to customer
dissatisfaction, reputation risk, and regulatory fines or penalties.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Change in New York Regulation: An unexpected deterioration in the regulatory
environment in New York State could have an adverse impact on ratings.
Pending Investigation: A punitive outcome in the NYPSC's prudence review of
capex related to contractor kickbacks could negatively affect current ratings.
At Dec, 31, 2011, CECONY had collected approximately $816 million from
ratepayers, which is subject to potential refund.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011)
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities' (Aug. 12, 2011)
--'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies' (May 16,
2011).
