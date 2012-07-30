(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 30 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Italian City of Naples' Long-term foreign and local currency ratings to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and Short-term foreign currency rating to 'F3' from 'F2' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative. The Outlook for the Long-term ratings is Negative. The rating action affects EUR1.6bn of debt outstanding, including bonds worth EUR342m, as well as future new borrowings. The downgrade reflects a weakening liquidity position, brought about by a rising level of receivables, some of which Fitch considers doubtful, declining national subsidies and a worsening debt burden when payables are taken into consideration as well as bonds and loans. The Negative Outlook incorporates additional budgetary pressures in 2012-13 stemming from smaller government transfers which will be only partly offset by higher municipal taxes. The rating takes into account the still substantial public subsidies for operating costs and capital expenditure, although the government subsidies may be replaced from 2013 by a share of the nationally collected property tax. The ratings could be further downgraded if the decrease in public subsidies was not offset by spending cuts/higher cash revenue generation and this caused debt service coverage to weaken to below 1x. Failure to reverse the trend of rising and partially uncollected operating receivables combined with rising payables could also contribute to a downgrade. Furthermore, a declaration of financial distress by the administration or any adverse change to the preferential payment mechanism would also trigger a downgrade, possibly by multiple notches. This mechanism underpins timely debt service by subordinating payment of commercial liabilities to financial debt. Conversely, improved collection rates, which would ease budgetary pressures, and the coverage of Fitch-estimated EUR400-500m fund balance deficit could lead to a Stable Outlook, if macroeconomic tensions reflected in the Negative Outlook on the Italian sovereign, ease. Naples' collection rates on operating revenue remain at the historical average of 90%, due to weak receipts of tax and fees (75%), mainly from waste tax, rents and street fines. Minor improvements towards collecting 85% of tax and fees levied may not be enough to reverse the growing trend of payables and ease liquidity strains. Under Fitch's base scenario, the city's cash operating balance will not fully cover its annual debt service requirement of around EUR130m in 2012-2014. As a result, commercial debt is likely to continue growing, making the budget more vulnerable to any delay in receiving national or regional subsidies. According to preliminary 2011 figures, trade receivables and payables increased by about EUR100m each in 2011 to EUR1.9bn and EUR1.7bn, respectively, reversing the stable level of 2009-2010. Fitch believes that doubtful receivables are more than twice than city's estimates of EUR230m, which would turn Naples' fund balance negative by around EUR400m-EUR500m. With limited asset sales in the offing, the budgetary stress is likely to remain over the medium term compounding liquidity tensions. As Naples tackles its financial pressure by prioritising payments to staff and for debt servicing, municipal subsidiaries are suffering longer delays in the receipt of subsidies. The commercial debt of Naples' companies stood at EUR1.3bn at end-2010 and Fitch believes that the upcoming merger of three local transportation companies might require direct or indirect shareholders' support, compounding the city's budgetary pressures. In 2012-2014 Fitch expects Naples' EUR1bn capex for roads, subways and urban refurbishment to be funded mostly by state and EU funds. In a context of limited private sector investments, the city's plan to improve local infrastructure promotes employment and helps limit any GDP contraction. A disposal of 6900 social housing units together with the sale of the city's minority stake in the city airport could raise EUR100m and limiting deficit spending. As a result, Fitch expects the city to post a substantially balanced budget for 2012-2014. Naples' financial debt hovered around EUR1.6bn in 2009-2011, or 120% of current revenue. Against the administration's plan to reduce debt to EUR1.5bn by 2014, Fitch expects it to stabilise at around the 2011 level with new borrowing mostly related to co-funding needs of the EU investment programme. Despite the expected stability in debt levels, it may become harder to sustain as declining operating performance may cause debt /current balance to deteriorate to around 30x by 2014, compared to 11x in 2011 and an average life of debt of 14 years. With about 960,000 inhabitants, Naples is the third-largest Italian city. Although local GDP per capita is around 35% below the EU27 average and unemployment is high at around 18%, Naples continues to play a key role in Southern Italy's economy. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)