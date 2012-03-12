(The following statement was released by the rating agency) -- U.S. gaming operator CCM Merger Inc. (CCM) plans to issue $275 million in senior unsecured notes, the proceeds of which will be used to refinance its existing notes due August 2013.

-- Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that CCM will continue generating relatively stable cash flow, allowing moderate deleveraging over the longer term. March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned Detroit, Mich.-based CCM Merger Inc.'s (CCM) proposed $275 million senior unsecured notes due 2019 a preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating (two notches lower than its 'B' corporate credit rating). We also assigned this debt a preliminary recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company plans to use proceeds from the proposed issuance to repay its existing senior unsecured notes due August 2013. Our preliminary ratings are subject to our review of final documentation. "At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on CCM; the rating outlook is stable," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael Halchak. Our corporate credit rating on CCM reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "weak," according to our criteria. Our assessment of CCM's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" reflects its high debt leverage, but we expect the leverage profile to gradually improve. Our assessment of CCM's financial risk profile also considers its meaningful debt maturity in 2013, but, based on our performance expectations, we expect CCM will address this maturity. Our assessment of CCM's business risk profile as weak reflects its narrow business focus as an operator of a single casino property in a highly competitive market, and the persistent, challenging economic conditions in the market in which the company operates. CCM's relatively stable operating performance over the economic cycle and its ability to maintain a sizable market share somewhat temper these factors. CCM owns and operates the Motorcity Casino Hotel in downtown Detroit. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)