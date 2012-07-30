(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'AA-' senior unsecured debt rating to New York City-based Colgate-Palmolive Co.'s newly issued $500 million 1.95% senior unsecured notes due 2023. In addition, we assigned our 'AA-' senior unsecured rating to the company's Series H medium-term note program. The new issuance will be drawn from the company's Series H medium-term note program issued under its existing shelf registration. We expect net proceeds from the debt issue to be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of existing indebtedness (short-term commercial paper borrowings) and for leverage to remain unchanged. We also expect credit protection measures to remain relatively stable for the next year, including leverage in the 1.5x area. The ratings on Colgate-Palmolive reflect our view that the company has an "excellent" business profile based on its diversified portfolio of consumer brands and an extensive international presence. We also consider the company's financial risk profile to be "modest," based on the company's solid cash flow generating ability and strong credit measures as a result of its conservative financial policy. The company had approximately $5.3 billion of reported debt outstanding as of June 30, 2012. For the complete rating analysis, please refer to our research analysis on Colgate-Palmolive published June 14, 2012, on RatingsDirect. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Colgate-Palmolive Co. Corporate credit rating AA-/Stable/A-1+ Ratings Assigned Colgate-Palmolive Co. Senior unsecured $500 mil. 1.95% notes due 2023 AA- Series H medium-term note program AA- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)