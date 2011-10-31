(The following statment was released by the rating agency)
Oct 31 - Despite the resumption of flights by Qantas (QAN.AX) following
this weekend's shutdown of worldwide service, Fitch sees the potential for
management's showdown with labor to drive a material shift in passenger booking
trends that could worsen the carrier's revenue performance in coming months.
Management's decision to force Australian government action to address an
ongoing labor dispute with three unionized work groups has called the carrier's
long-standing brand loyalty into question as customers respond negatively to
the grounding of Qantas 108-aircraft fleet on Saturday. Although industry
history suggests that passengers' memories of disruptive operational events
such as labor actions and management lock-outs can be relatively short, Fitch
sees the potential for this weekend's events to trigger a more sustained
pattern of customers booking away from the Australian flag carrier.
Domestic competitor Virgin Australia, as well as U.S.-headquartered
international carriers such as United and Delta, stand to benefit most from a
prolonged period of labor relations uncertainty at Qantas. Following Monday's
decision by an Australian labor relations tribunal to initiate arbitration in
21 days, Qantas is likely to face an erosion of passenger bookings moving into
the holiday period as passengers look to avoid operational disruption as
labor-management tension intensifies.
Management remains focused on the need to grow profitably in its
international operation by boosting its network presence and job creation
outside of Australia. As Qantas faces a growing need to look beyond the
domestic market for profitable growth opportunities worldwide, the issue of job
security for Australian employees is unlikely to be resolved quickly or
painlessly.
As a result, Qantas' position as a global carrier with a relatively healthy
credit profile may ultimately come under greater pressure as labor relations
issues block the development of a sustainable international network strategy at
a time when industry demand conditions remain fragile.