March 12 - Standard & Poor's said today that its rating on LPL Holdings Inc.'s (LPL's; BB-/Stable/--) isn't affected by the company's announcement that it is refinancing its debt with new bank loans and declaring a special cash dividend. The 'BB-' ratings on LPL's term loan A, term loan B, and revolving senior secured bank loans also remain unchanged.

The rating on LPL is based on the company's solid, though fairly concentrated, and independent-advisor brokerage franchise, as well as, in our opinion, the company's aggressive financial profile, which is highly leveraged and has negative tangible equity. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)