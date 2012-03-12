(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 12 - Standard & Poor's said today that its rating on LPL Holdings
Inc.'s (LPL's; BB-/Stable/--) isn't affected by the company's announcement that
it is refinancing its debt with new bank loans and declaring a special cash
dividend. The 'BB-' ratings on LPL's term loan A, term loan B, and revolving
senior secured bank loans also remain unchanged.
The rating on LPL is based on the company's solid, though fairly
concentrated, and independent-advisor brokerage franchise, as well as, in our
opinion, the company's aggressive financial profile, which is highly leveraged
and has negative tangible equity.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)