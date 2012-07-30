(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We are lowering our ratings on gold producer Barrick Gold Corp., including our long-term corporate credit rating to 'BBB+' from 'A-'.

-- The downgrade follows the company's announcement of a capital cost increase of close to US$2.5 billion and a one-year delay to production start-up at its multi-billion-dollar Pascua-Lama gold-silver project.

-- We believe that the latest revisions to Pascua-Lama likely precludes any meaningful balance-sheet deleveraging in the next 12 months, which would be necessary to return the company's financial metrics to comfortably within our expectations for the 'A-' rating, including a debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio sustainably below 2x.

-- The negative outlook on Barrick reflects our view that the execution risks surrounding Pascua-Lama could potentially stretch the company's credit measures and free operating cash flow generation beyond the levels we have assumed within our base case scenario. Rating Action On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on gold producer Barrick Gold Corp., including its long-term corporate credit rating to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The outlook is negative. This rating action follows the company's announcement of a capital cost increase of close to US$2.5 billion and a one-year delay to production start-up at its multi-billion-dollar Pascua-Lama gold-silver project. The downgrade reflects our view that Barrick's higher forecasted capital spending through the next 24 months could lead to significant negative free operating cash flow generation under our base-case pricing assumptions, limiting the company's ability to reduce debt. We believe Barrick's capital revision and production delay at Pascua-Lama have eliminated the company's cushion against lower metals prices in the next several years, with current gold prices of about US$1,600 per ounce (oz) leading to essentially neutral free cash flow and credit metrics that are consistent with an intermediate financial risk profile. Rationale The ratings on Barrick reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's position as the world's largest gold producer, with a broad base of operations and second-quartile cost position. We believe these strengths are offset somewhat by the company's heavy debt load, large capital expenditures that are significantly exposed to project execution risks, its narrow product diversity owing to its reliance on volatile gold and copper prices, and industry-related cost pressures affecting all mining companies. Barrick's breadth of low-cost mines supports our opinion of its satisfactory business risk profile. The company has proven and probable reserves of 140 million oz, which notionally should sustain current production for almost 18 years. The company expects to produce about 7.3 million-7.8 million oz at a total cash cost of about US$550-US$575 per oz in 2012. Notwithstanding the one-year delay in starting up Pascua-Lama, the company's production profile should improve in the medium term, as the 60%-owned Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic (Goldcorp Inc. [BBB+/Stable/--] owns the other 40%), begins production of about 1 million oz annually in mid-2012, followed by Pascua-Lama. The company has a low degree of diversification stemming from its reliance on gold and copper, the prices of which are volatile and correlated to each other, although it has benefited from very strong prices for both in recent years. Barrick's operating breadth somewhat offsets its low degree of revenue diversity, as its portfolio of mines comprises 26 properties on four continents, with about 70% of 2012's output expected to be sourced from lower-risk mining jurisdictions in North America and Australia. Notwithstanding fourth-quartile costs and operational challenges at its recently acquired Lumwana copper mine, we believe the copper segment's weaknesses are offset by its long reserve lives and exposure to resilient copper prices. Despite a 30% increase in gold unit cash costs in the past five years (not including a 2012 revised cost guidance) from industrywide cost pressures, Barrick's cost profile remains better than the industry average and consistent with its senior gold-producing peers. Assuming fairly stable gold and copper prices, we expect that operating margins will remain near historically high levels, thereby supporting the generation of fairly strong funds from operations (FFO) in the next 12-16 months. However, we also expect that cost pressures in Africa and Australia could lead to a greater reliance on several key assets (Goldstrike, Cortez Hills, and Veladero) to generate attractive earnings at contemporary metals prices. We expect that production from Pueblo Viejo and, eventually, Pascua-Lama, will support the company's diversification as well as reinforce long-term, low-cost production visibility from one of the highest reserve lives in the industry. Our base case assumptions for Barrick through 2013 factor in annual gold production of about 7.8 million oz, a US$1,400 per oz gold price, a US$3.50 per pound copper price, and a US$25 per oz silver price, which are about 10% lower than current market prices. In this scenario, we expect Barrick to generate annual EBITDA of about US$6.5 billion through 2013, with annual FFO of about $4.0 billion, which would be consumed by increased capital expenditures. We believe that Barrick's intermediate financial risk profile is highlighted by elevated debt levels and potentially negative free cash flows in the next few years. We expect Barrick's key credit measures to weaken, given the delayed ramp-up of Pascua-Lama's low-cost, high-margin gold oz, while its debt burden remains persistently high over the next few years. We estimate that the one-year delay in ramping up Pascua-Lama adds about a half turn to the company's debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio through mid-2014. In our base case scenario, we now estimate Barrick to generate adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2.5x and adjusted FFO to debt near 25% through 2013. Liquidity We believe that Barrick has adequate liquidity to meet its needs in the next 12-18 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations:

-- Liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and availability under its US$4.0 billion revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by more than 1.2x through next year;

-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15% in the next 12 months;

-- We estimate that elevated capital spending through 2013 could lead to negative free operating cash flow. Using our base case operating assumptions, Barrick's annual free cash burn could surpass US$500 million through the end of next year;

-- Barrick's scheduled debt maturities will increase progressively in the next few years. The company has no material debt repayments this year, but maturities climb to US$610 million in 2013 and US$1.1 billion in 2014; and

-- The company maintains good relationships with its banks as well as a solid standing in the capital markets. In addition to its US$4.00 billion credit facility maturing in 2017, the company maintains a second US$1.45 billion credit facility that matures in 2013. Outlook The negative outlook on Barrick reflects our view that the company's persistently heavy debt load and larger capital expenditures for Pascua-Lama expose its credit measures and free operating cash flow generation to further deterioration in the event of a modest decline in gold prices. Assuming a gold price of about US$1,400 per oz per our base case scenario,