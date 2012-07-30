(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- In our view, U.S. consumer electronic goods and services retailer RadioShack's poor operating and financial performance trends will continue for the remainder of fiscal 2012 and into fiscal 2013 due to fierce competition and lower margin mobility products.

-- We believe that it will be very difficult for the company to improve its gross margin in the next year, given the changing industry dynamics and mobility accounting for more than 50% of sales.

-- We are lowering our corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the company to 'B-' from 'B+'.

-- The outlook is negative, reflecting our view that if there is further deterioration in operating performance, margins, and credit metrics, we would consider lowering the rating. Rating Action On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Fort Worth, Texas-based RadioShack Corp. to 'B-' from 'B+'. The outlook is negative. The recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt remains '4', indicating our expectations for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The downgrade of RadioShack reflects our view that it will be very difficult for the company to improve its gross margin in the second half of the year given the highly promotional nature of year-end holiday retailing in the wireless and consumer electronic categories. It is our belief that all segments of the company's business will remain under margin pressure for 2012 and into 2013. Rationale The ratings on RadioShack reflect Standard & Poor's assessment that the company's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged." This reflects, in our view, increased debt leverage, weaker credit metrics, and modest cash flow generation. We characterize the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," because of the short product cycles, the secular change in the products offered, the fiercely competitive nature of the retail consumer mobility industry and its much lower margins, and the company's vulnerability to weak consumer spending due to limited discretionary income. Given that the first half of the year's operating performance has been poor and well below our expectations, we only expect very, modest, if any, improvement in operating results for the rest of the year. We base this view on the secular changes in consumer electronics and the extremely competitive environment for mobility products, which now accounts for over half of RadioShack's sales. Although, the company historically has been very good at adapting to changes in the industry, it is our view that RadioShack will find it extremely challenging to improve margins in the next year given that mobility is such a large part of its overall results and the mix is skewed to lower margin mobility products. We forecast that credit metrics will remain at or near current levels for the remainder of fiscal 2012, because we do not expect a rebound in gross margins. We estimate adjusted total debt to EBITDA in the 7x area, EBITDA interest coverage of about 1.9x, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the 20% area%, and EBITDA margin in the mid-3% area. This is based on the following assumptions:

-- Flat to modest sales growth in the wireless and signature segments, but we believe sales will remain down in the company's other segments;

-- Gross margins will contract by another 50 basis points (bps);

-- Capital expenditures of approximately $60 million;

-- The refinancing of at least $150 million of the convertible notes due 2013 at 11%; and

-- Cash flow from operations of about $60 million to $80 million range and cash balances of about $370 million. Although the company launched Verizon's mobility products in its stores almost a year ago, it is our belief that Verizon products still have not gained the traction that the company and Verizon had expected and it will be a long-term endeavor to accomplish given the competitive landscape in this category. We believe that this leaves the company heavily dependent on sales of Sprint Nextel Corp. and AT&T Inc. mobility products. Liquidity We believe RadioShack's liquidity is "adequate" to meet its needs over the next 12 months. There are no near-term maturities until 2013. Our view of the company's liquidity is based in part on our expectation that the company will maintain its sizable cash balances. Furthermore, we expect the company to refinance about half of its $375 million convertible note issue due Aug. 1, 2013, and repay the remainder with its cash balances. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations:

-- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and availability under its $450 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2016) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. Furthermore, we estimate that there will be no significant shortfalls in the second year.

-- We also expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15% and even if debt were to increase by 15%.

-- We believe that the company will maintain sufficient availability under its revolver even though availability was reduced by $56.3 million because it did not meet its 1-to-1 fixed-charge ratio for the 12 months ended, June 30, 2012.

-- In our assessment, the company has generally sound relationships with the banks and fairly prudent financial risk management. We estimate that RadioShack had a cash balance of about $518 million and about $394 million of availability under its $450 million revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2012. We expect RadioShack's cash balances and availability under its revolving bank facility will be sufficient for its capital spending and working capital needs. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report ON RadioShack, published on March 12, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our negative outlook on RadioShack reflects our expectation that the company's operating trends will remain at their new lower level. We expect flat to modest sales growth in the wireless and signature segments as well as mixed sales performance in the company's other segments for the remainder of 2012, given the weak industry dynamics in consumer electronics. We are not estimating any meaningful improvement in margins in 2012. We would consider a downgrade if the company does not refinance a portion of the convertible notes due 2013 within the next 90 days. Furthermore, if operating performance and credit metrics continue to deteriorate, with debt leverage of more than 9.6x, and EBITDA interest coverage of 1.5x or less. This could occur if gross margin contracts by about 100 bps, or revenues decline by about 2% or more, or some combination of both. Although unlikely, we could consider a stable outlook if we begin to see stabilization in sales results in the company's signature segment, solid results in RadioShack's mobility platform, and sustained credit metrics. For this to occur, we would have to see gross margin improvement of at least 50 bps and revenue growth of 1% or more, or some combination of higher gross margin and sales growth. We would also consider an upgrade if the company reduced its debt levels such that total debt to EBITDA remained at less than 5.5x, other credit metrics improved, and operating performance stabilized. Related Criteria And Research

