BRIEF-Century Australia Investments updates on proposed restructure
* CYA offering to buy-back its existing shares, including substantial interest held by entities managed by wilson asset management
July 30 Moody's confirms DSK Bank's Baa3 deposit ratings, lowers standalone BFSR to D/ba2; outlooks negative (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* CYA offering to buy-back its existing shares, including substantial interest held by entities managed by wilson asset management
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australia's Fairfax Media Ltd is considering a partial demerger of real estate classifieds arm Domain Group later this year, according to a source familiar with the situation.
* Globe telecom signs php7 billion term loan with bdo unibank, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: