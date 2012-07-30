Chinese investors find their cash is losing its cachet
* Tight capital controls, deal scrutiny hurt investor confidence
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 30 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on New Haven, CT.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Tight capital controls, deal scrutiny hurt investor confidence
(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Brazilian stocks rose to a nearly six-year high on Monday after miner Vale SA unveiled a proposal to become a company with no defined controlling shareholders. Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, gained nearly 7 percent, driving gains in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, which rose 1.16 percent. Shares in Bradespar, a key shareholder in holding company Valepar SA, posted their biggest int
LONDON, Feb 20 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, kicked off its first investor roadshow on Monday, looking to persuade London money managers to back its initial public offering in the face of concerns about its growth prospects, valuation and corporate governance.