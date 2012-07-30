(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 30 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating action on the city of Lake Charles, LA as obligor for: --$28.4 million Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority revenue bonds, series 2007, affirmed at 'AA-'. In addition, Fitch assigns the city of Lake Charles, LA an implied unlimited tax general obligation rating (ULTGO) rating of 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are special and limited obligations of the authority, payable from and secured by payments from the city to the authority. The city has pledged its lawfully available funds, which are funds, income, revenues, fees, receipts, or charges of any nature from any source, provided that these monies have not been legally dedicated and required for other purposes by the electorate, other obligations, or law. The covenant resolution maps out priority payment of debt service from a portion of the following specific lawfully available funds: a 0.28% sales tax; gaming receipts; and revenues generated from sewer rate increases. Further, standby revenues from the imposition of an additional 0.25% sales tax and a 2.5 mill property tax are available to repay the debt in the event other revenues are insufficient. KEY RATING DRIVERS HIGH BUT DECLINING RESERVES: The key rating driver supporting the 'AA' ULTGO rating is the city's high level of financial cushion reflected in strong liquidity and reserve levels despite recent draw-downs. BUDGET CHALLENGES EVIDENT: The general fund's heavy dependence on sales tax revenues coupled with pension and other spending increases will likely continue to cause budget challenges in fiscal 2013. The fixed cost burden on the budget for pensions, other post-employment benefits (OPEB) paygo and debt service currently consumes a manageable 20% of the fiscal 2012 budget. PRIMARY PLEDGED REVENUES IMPROVING: Economically sensitive gaming revenues and sales taxes, the main revenues for repayment of the bonds, each weakened modestly in 2009 and 2010 but have since shown improvement. MANAGEABLE DEBT: Overall debt ratios are moderate, amortization is above average, and the city's capital plan is manageable. No further leveraging of the primary pledged revenues is currently planned. REGIONAL ECONOMIC HUB; MIXED ECONOMIC INDICATORS: The city serves as a regional economic hub of southwestern Louisiana with refining, petrochemicals, gaming, manufacturing, and a notable government presence. Income levels are below average and although the city's unemployment rate remains below average, labor force and employment declined over the last three years. Taxable assessed value (TAV) has generally remained on a positive trajectory with additional growth evident in the 2013 reassessment. RATING DISTINCTION: The one-notch differential in the ratings reflects the effective general fund security to pay debt service reflected in the pledge of lawfully available funds. Bondholders benefit from additional debt service support provided by standby revenues in the event primary revenues, currently covering just adequately at 1.5x, are insufficient. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION CONTINUED BUDGETARY IMBALANCE: Fitch is concerned about the city's recent trend in fund balance draws but notes importantly that liquidity and reserves remain high. Any deterioration of fiscal cushion beyond the city's 30% fund balance policy would likely cause a downgrade given the city's economically sensitive revenue base, mixed economic indicators, and vulnerability to hurricane damage. CREDIT PROFILE OPERATING RESERVES PROVIDE GOOD FINANCIAL CUSHION The city's unrestricted fund balance remains significant at $24.8 million (the sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned per GASB 54) or a solid 44% of expenditure and transfers out at fiscal 2011 year-end, despite a cumulative 21% decline in the past three fiscal years. The city has recently drawn down on reserves for a combination of capital and one-time spending and to support recurring expenditures as revenues weakened and spending pressure, particularly rising pension costs, continued. CONSERVATIVE BUDGETING AIDS 2011 PERFORMANCE The city decidedly narrowed the fiscal 2011 budgeted operating deficit (after transfers) from $5 million to a modest $467,000 at year-end (0.8% of spending) in part by not filling budgeted positions and registering better than budgeted revenues. Sales taxes provide over 50% of general fund revenues, and receipts have recently strengthened following declines in 2009 and 2010. Fiscal 2011 receipts were 3.3% above 2010 totals, and the city conservatively budgeted a 1.6% gain in fiscal 2012; sales taxes through June are up 5.4% year-over-year. MODEST DEFICITS FORECAST IN 2012 & 2013 The fiscal 2012 $55.8 million operating budget was 2% above last year's budget but again forecast an operating deficit (after transfers) of $2.8 million, of which $2.1 million is for recurring expenditures. City officials curtailed spending to offset escalation of pension costs by freezing salaries for non-police and fire personnel. With the gains in sales taxes previously mentioned, management presently expects to reduce the deficit to $1 million at year-end, which includes the final installment of a firefighter lawsuit settlement. The fiscal 2013 budget is again expected to be a challenge as officials expect some deferred capital needs and the pension costs to contribute to a proposed $2.5 million deficit budget. The city is currently litigating with police employees and also anticipates a manageable liability to be paid out over the next few years. The city expects to again meet its formal minimum fund balance policy of 30% of budgeted expenses and non-capital transfers. Fitch notes that a continuing trend of budget imbalance would not be commensurate with the current rating category. PRIMARY REVENUES PROVIDE STABLE AND ADEQUATE COVERAGE Fiscal 2011 maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage by primary revenues for the series 2007 and 2010 bonds (not rated by Fitch) is satisfactory at 1.5 times (x). The primary revenues authorized to repay the bonds are riverboat gaming revenues (of which 60% is allocated for debt service), a 0.28% sales tax levied specifically for capital projects (60% also allocated for debt service), and revenues generated from an increase in wastewater rates effective Jan. 1, 2007 (of which 85% is allocated for debt service, with a cap of $500,000 annually). Voters also approved an additional 0.25% sales tax and 2.5 mills property tax (referred to as the standby revenues) to be levied in the event the primary revenue stream does not appear sufficient in any given year, as determined by an annual coverage calculation during the city's annual budgeting process. Fiscal 2011 MADS coverage from combined primary and standby revenues is a stronger 2.6x. The city maintains approximately $15 million in remaining bonding authorization but has no additional plans to leverage primary revenues. RENEWAL RISK ASSOCIATED WITH PRIMARY REVENUES There is some risk associated with several of the primary revenues. The sales tax is subject to periodic voter renewal (the last 10-year renewal election was in 2006). In addition, the city maintains an agreement with the Calcasieu Parish (the parish) regarding distribution of riverboat gaming revenues. The renewal period for the sales tax and gaming agreement is shorter than the bond maturity (sales tax expires in 2016 and the gaming agreement expires in 2017, while the 2007 bonds mature in 2027). However, officials report that sales tax renewals have historically received strong voter support (the most recent re