(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- BMG's acquisition of Schahin introduced significant adjustments to
BMG's consolidated financial statements, related primarily to the large amount
of goodwill the transaction generated.
-- Our projections of consolidated risk-adjusted capital (RAC) have
decreased significantly, causing us to revise our assessment of capital and
earnings to "weak" from "adequate," but other aspects of the bank's credit
fundamentals have not deteriorated, in our view.
-- We are downgrading BMG to 'B' from 'BB-' on the global scale and to
'brBB+' from 'brA-' on the national scale, while affirming the 'B' short-term
issuer credit rating.
-- The outlooks remain stable, reflecting our expectation that BMG's RAC
ratio will remain above 4% as a result of the bank's remaining profitable over
the next two years.
Rating Action
On March 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
global scale ratings, including the issuer credit rating, on Banco BMG S.A. to
'B' from 'BB-', while affirming the short-term issuer credit rating at 'B'. We
also lowered the national scale issuer credit rating to 'brBB+' from 'brA-'.
The outlook on both scales is stable. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is
'b'.
Rationale
Following the due diligence BMG performed on the recently acquired Banco
Schahin S.A., BMG introduced significant adjustments to the consolidated
financial statements, related primarily to the amount of goodwill that the
acquisition generated. These adjustments mainly reflected Schahin's
weaker-than-anticipated financial standing, which resulted in the large amount
of goodwill that the transaction generated. This has directly affected BMG's
total adjusted capital. Consequently, our projections of the consolidated
entity's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) under Standard & Poor's methodology have
decreased significantly, causing us to revise our assessment of its capital
and earnings to "weak" from "adequate." Nonetheless, we note that the bank is
compliant with the minimum capital that the Brazilian regulator requires. In
our view, the other aspects of the bank's credit fundamentals have not
deteriorated.
Our assessments of the bank's business position as "weak," its risk position
as "moderate," its funding as "below average," and its liquidity as
"adequate," as our criteria define these terms, remain unchanged.
Outlook
The stable outlooks reflect our expectation that BMG's RAC ratio will remain
above 4% on continuing profitability over the next two years. We could lower
the ratings if this ratio falls below that level, or if the bank's liquidity
weakens. We could raise the ratings if the bank improves its capitalization to
an RAC ratio consistently above 5%.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Banco BMG S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating
National Scale brBB+/Stable/-- brA-/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured
Global Scale B BB-
Downgraded; Short-Term Rating Affirmed
To From
Banco BMG S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Global Scale B/Stable/B BB-/Stable/B
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)