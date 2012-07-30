July 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'CCC+' issue-level rating to Dubuque, Iowa-based casino operator Peninsula Gaming LLC's planned $350 million senior notes due 2018 to be issued jointly by Boyd Acquisition Sub LLC and Boyd Acquisition Finance Corp. The recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0 to 10%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. Proceeds from the notes represent a portion of the financing for Boyd's $1.45 billion acquisition of Peninsula. In addition to the notes, financing will include a $200 million cash contribution from Boyd, about $144 million in a seller's note, and $875 million senior secured credit facility at Peninsula. Proceeds from the notes will initially be deposited into an escrow account and will be released concurrently with the consummation of the acquisition. The acquisition remains subject to various closing conditions and receipt of required regulatory approvals, and Boyd management expects the transaction to close by the end of 2012. After the completion of the acquisition, Peninsula Gaming LLC and Peninsula Gaming Corp. will be the co-issuers of the senior notes, as the co-issuers listed above will be merged with and into them. Our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Peninsula Gaming remains on CreditWatch with negative implications. The CreditWatch listing on Peninsula reflects our expectation that in the event that Boyd completes its acquisition of the company under the terms proposed, consolidated leverage would exceed 7x over the intermediate term under our performance expectations for both companies. (We include the planned seller's note when measuring consolidated leverage.) Additionally, the contemplated financing at Peninsula is a leveraging transaction at that entity, given that its debt balances were about $700 million as of March 31, 2012. Although we believe the acquisition of Peninsula would strengthen Boyd's business risk profile, as Peninsula's assets face limited competition, have high EBITDA margins compared with other commercial gaming operators, and are relatively good quality assets, we would view this level of leverage as aligned with a 'B' corporate credit rating. Following the acquisition, our corporate credit rating on Peninsula will reflect our view of the consolidated Boyd and Peninsula portfolio of properties, despite the fact that different assets secure different pieces of the capital structure. Given our perception of the strategic relationships that will exist between these entities and common management following the acquisition, we expect management to make decisions regarding operating and financial strategies with a view toward the collective group of companies. We believe that if a payment default were to occur at either Boyd or Peninsula, management would most likely consider alternatives regarding the capital structure of the consolidated group, which could include a comprehensive restructuring or a bankruptcy filing. In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will monitor Boyd's progress toward addressing various closing conditions and receiving required regulatory approvals. We expect to lower our corporate credit rating on Peninsula to 'B' once the acquisition closes. For the full corporate credit rationale, please refer to the research report published July 26, 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Peninsula Gaming LLC Corporate credit rating B+/Watch Neg/-- Boyd Acquisition Sub LLC Boyd Acquisition Finance Corp. Rating Assigned $350 mil. senior notes due 2018 CCC+ Recovery rating 6