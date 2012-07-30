(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We believe Carmel, Ind.-based United States Infrastructure Corp. will continue to benefit from cost synergies from its acquisition of Consolidated Utility Services Inc. and a slow recovery in its end markets.

-- We expect the company to achieve an EBITDA margin of about 15% and reduce leverage to less than 5x over the next year.

-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating, and raising our issue-level rating on the company's $250 million senior secured credit facility to 'BB-' from 'B+' and revising the recovery rating to '2' from '3'.

-- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company will continue to benefit from the Consolidated Utility Services Inc. acquisition and improving demand over the next year. Rating Action On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on United States Infrastructure Corp. (USIC). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on the company's $250 million senior secured credit facility to 'BB-' from 'B+', and revised our recovery rating to '2' from '3', indicating our expectation of a substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The higher issue-level rating is based on our assumption of a higher gross enterprise value at emergence, reflecting lesser uncertainty regarding integration costs and synergies from its acquisitions. Rationale The ratings on USIC reflect Standard & Poor's view of its "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. We assume that the company will benefit from a slow but steady recovery in end markets that require its line-locating services. Cost synergies from its acquisition of Consolidated Utility Services Inc. (CUS) should enable the company to achieve an EBITDA margin of about 15% and reduce leverage to less than 5x adjusted total debt to EBITDA over the next year. The company participates in the niche $1.6 billion market for utility line-locating services. In about half of the market, utilities locate and mark their own lines. The utility companies outsource the rest of the market, mainly to two principal players (USIC is one). USIC's end-market diversity is limited, with revenues split about equally among infrastructure, residential, and commercial construction-related activity, which drives utility line locating. USIC serves customers in the telecom, electric, gas, cable, and other utility markets. We expect the company to continue to have a high customer concentration with almost one-third of its revenues coming from AT&T Inc. (A-/Stable/A-2). Although historically USIC has been able to renew the majority of its contracts, the company could lose business if customers put expiring contracts out to bid. The regulatory requirement to locate and mark utility infrastructure before the initiation of underground excavations, and contractual relationships with several large customers help offset our assessment of USIC's weak business risk profile. Recurring revenues from infrastructure maintenance and government spending somewhat offset the company's exposure to the highly cyclical construction market. Although public construction remains soft, private construction was up 13.1% year over year in May on strength in both the residential and private nonresidential markets. In our base case we expect a slight decline in nonresidential activity in 2013, which low double-digit growth in residential construction and a slow recovery in infrastructure spending would offset. Despite the company's limited service offerings, the capability to respond within the utilities' 48- to 72-hour window provides a barrier to entry for potential competitors. We believe the CUS acquisition has further increased geographic density and allowed more line locates per stop, which should support improvement in profitability compared with prior years. Our base-case scenario assumptions (over the next two years) for USIC include:

-- Organic revenue growth will be in the low to mid single-digit area over the next two years as a result of the recovery in some end-markets. We expect USIC to somewhat improve market penetration across regions through new customers.

-- EBITDA margins will remain at about 15%, reflecting post acquisition-related cost synergies with lower labor expense (as a percent of sales) and a potential improvement in mix as the construction activity recovers.

-- Funds from operation to debt will improve over the cycle. Free operating cash flow to debt will be in the low to mid single digits given modest capital expenditures will average about 2% of revenues. We view USIC's financial risk profile as aggressive given our expectation for leverage of 4.5x-5x and FFO to total debt of 10%-15%. We expect these metrics to improve over the next year or so as the company benefits from cost reductions. It has limited capacity at the rating for large debt-financed acquisitions. Also, we believe financial policies will remain aggressive given its concentrated ownership by financial sponsors. Liquidity We believe USIC has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months, even if its EBITDA declines unexpectedly. The company has minimal upcoming debt maturities. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months;

-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%; and

-- We believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. As of March 31, 2012, USIC had about $20 million cash on hand and $41 million available under its $60 million revolver. Peak working capital needs typically coincide with construction activity during spring and summer. About $15 million of the revolver is tied to letters of credit that back insurance programs. Capital expenditures average about 2% of revenues, which should support modest but stable free cash flow generation. We expect the company to maintain sufficient headroom over its total leverage and fixed-charge coverage covenants defined in the credit facility. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on USIC, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that USIC would continue to benefit from improving demand for its line-locating over the next 12 months, coupled with cost synergies from its acquisition of CUS in 2011. We expect the company to achieve an EBITDA margin of about 15% and reduce leverage to less than 5x over the next year. We could lower the ratings if USIC's operating performance appears likely to weaken or if the company pursues a more aggressive financial policy than we expect. For example, we could lower the ratings if the company loses a large customer, causing earnings to decline to an extent that is likely to result in negative free cash flow or leverage greater than 5x for a sustained period. We consider an upgrade unlikely during the next year based on our assessment of the company's business and financial risks and USIC's concentrated ownership by financial sponsors, which we believe indicates that financial policies will remain aggressive. Related Criteria And Research

