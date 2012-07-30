(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 30 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A+' rating to the $109 million Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City (UG), Kansas City Board of Public Utility's (BPU) utility system refunding revenue bonds series 2012-A. The bonds are expected to price around Aug. 7, 2012. In addition Fitch affirms the following parity revenue bond ratings: --$421.1 million outstanding BPU electric revenue bonds at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The above does not include $27.2 million outstanding subordinate debt which Fitch does not rate; however, it is factored into the analysis. SECURITY The bonds are secured by net revenues of the combined electric and water system. KEY RATING DRIVERS STABLE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The rating reflects the continuance of the improved financial performance aided by regular rate increases in a declining fuel price environment. Moderating the performance is the elevated level of payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT). REGULAR RATE INCREASES: BPU is implementing a multi-year rate increase plan, following a cost-of-service study. Fitch notes that BPU has already implemented three rate increases since July 2010, and a final increase is planned for January 2013. FLEXIBLE RATE STRUCTURE: BPU benefits from a flexible rate structure that helps in recovering variable costs in a timely manner. The rate structure includes an energy cost adjustment charge, a PILOT charge and the recently implemented environmental surcharge. SIGNIFICANT CAPEX PLAN REQUIRING FUTURE RATE INCREASES: Capex through 2016 is estimated at about $620 million. Fitch believes that the majority of planned capex is non-discretionary and will require periodic rate increases beyond 2013 to preserve financial metrics. WEAK SERVICE AREA DEMOGRAPHICS: The 'A+' rating takes into account the service area's below-average wealth indicators and large commercial and industrial customer base. However, these factors are partially offset by the lack of customer concentration and stable financial metrics, supported by the combined system's effective cost-recovery mechanisms. ENVIRONMENTAL UNCERTAINTY MITIGATED: BPU's coal units supply nearly 90% of its energy requirement. Through a combination of capital upgrades and fuel switching, BPU is better positioned to meet the new environmental regulations relating to sulphur oxides (SOx) and mercury. Favorably, the recent implementation of an environmental surcharge in the rate structure provides an effective mechanism to recoup these costs. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION NON-ADHERENCE TO THE RATE INCREASE PLAN: The recently improved and projected financial metrics are predicated on future rate increases. Implementation of the approved rate plan and related rate adjustments to fund the utility's significant capex plan will therefore be a key rating driver. The current rating assumes a clear movement in BPU's cash position toward management's stated goal of 60 days. CREDIT PROFILE BPU is a combined electric and water utility system serving approximately 63,000 electric and 50,000 water customers. The utility's electric system is an integrated system consisting of generation, transmission, and distribution assets. Approximately 85% of BPU's revenue is derived from the electric system, with the balance coming from the water system. Sales to commercial and industrial customers account for about 60% of the electric system revenue, with residential customers accounting for approximately 20%. Rate Increases Stabilize Financial Performance BPU's board recently approved a multiyear electric and water rate adjustment plan through 2013. As per the plan electric rates will be increased 7% annually, while water rates will be increased approximately 7.75% annually through 2013. The utility has already implemented the first two rate increases under the plan. BPU's financial performance has fluctuated over the last few years. The utility was affected by the recession of 2008 and 2009 given the share of commercial and industrial customers in its revenue mix. Financial performance improved in 2010 and 2011 as a result of the recovery and rate increases. Sizable PILOT Payments BPU is exempt from federal and state income taxes, as well as local property taxes as with most public power utilities. However, it is required to make a PILOT payment to the Unified Government of Wyandotte County (UG) of between 5% and 15% of gross revenues. BPU also contributes to the UG in the form of free services. Taken together, the free services and PILOT payment range from 12%-15% of total revenue, which is high for the rating category. Concurrently with the recession, BPU increased its annual PILOT payment to UG resulting in a decline in coverage and liquidity level. The higher PILOT payment is not expected to be reduced in the near future to pre-recession levels. Debt service coverage reduced from 1.52 times (x) in 2008 to 0.78x in 2009 as a result of the higher PILOT payment. Coverage improved in 2010 as a result of increased sales and the midyear rate adjustment. The utility is forecasting debt service coverage, on a MADS basis, of between 1.75x and 1.93x after payment of PILOT. Liquidity is forecasted to increase to 60 days by 2013. Fitch notes BPU's commitment to preserving financial health through its flexible rate structure and regular rate increases despite maintaining the recently increased PILOT payment. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012); --'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria' (Jan. 11, 2012).