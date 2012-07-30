(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'A' senior unsecured debt ratings to New York City-based The Estee Lauder Cos. Inc.'s newly issued $250 million 10-year senior unsecured notes and $250 million 30-year senior unsecured notes. The new issuances will be drawn from the company's shelf registration program. We expect net proceeds from the issuances to repay existing indebtedness (including redeeming the $230 million outstanding on its 7.75% senior notes due 2013) and for general corporate purposes (which could include reducing commercial paper borrowings, working capital, and capital expenditures). We expect leverage to be about 1.6x (leverage is currently about 1.3x at March 31, 2012) and credit protection measures to remain relatively stable for the next year, including leverage near 1.5x. The ratings on Estee Lauder reflect our view that the company continues to have a "strong" business profile based on its stable market position, diversified portfolio of brands, and good margins. We also expect the company's financial profile to remain "modest," based on the company's good cash flow generation, steady credit metrics, and strong liquidity. The company had approximately $1.2 billion of reported debt outstanding as of March 31, 2012. For the complete rating analysis, please refer to our research analysis on Estee Lauder published March 6, 2012 on RatingsDirect. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 RATINGS LIST Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. Corporate credit rating A/Stable/A-1 New Rating Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. Senior unsecured $250 mil. notes due 2022 A $250 mil. notes due 2042 A