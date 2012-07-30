(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to Broomfield, Colo.-based Level 3 Communications Inc. subsidiary Level 3 Financing Inc.'s proposed $1.415 billion secured term loan facilities. The proposed financing consists of two term loan B tranches, including a seven-year tranche of up to $1.115 billion and a 3.5-year tranche of at least $300 million. The '1' recovery rating reflects our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of a default. We expect the company to use the proceeds to refinance the existing $1.4 billion term loan A that matures in 2014. The ratings on Level 3 and subsidiaries, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, and the positive outlook are not affected by the proposed refinancing. Although we expect a small increase in borrowing costs compared to the existing term loan A, the transaction does not change our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." We expect debt leverage, including our adjustments, mostly for operating leases, to improve to an area above 6x, from recent levels of over 8x. Level 3 provides a range of communications services, including voice, data, and broadband on its extensive long-haul and metropolitan fiber networks. The company's October 2011 $3 billion acquisition of Global Crossing Ltd. expanded its footprint, especially in Latin America. The positive outlook cites the potential for a one-notch upgrade if Level 3 demonstrates that it is successfully integrating Global Crossing and, further, is on track to realize at least the bulk of what the company projects to ultimately be $300 million in annual operating synergies. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Level 3, published March 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST Level 3 Communications Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Positive/-- New Ratings Level 3 Financing Inc. Senior Secured B+

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com.