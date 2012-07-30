OVERVIEW

-- We reviewed the bonds issued by Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp.'s 2009 indenture and Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp.'s 2011A indenture. All of the bonds are backed by a pool of private student loan collateral.

-- We affirmed our 'A (sf)' ratings on 27 bonds issued by the Nov. 1, 2009, indenture and the 19 bonds issued by the Nov. 1, 2011, indenture due to continued stable performance of the underlying loans and current parity levels. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 30, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on all of the bonds issued by Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp. (ISL) under the 2009 (ISL 2009) and 2011A (ISL 2011A) trust indentures (see list). We affirmed our ratings on each of the series of bonds to reflect our view of the collateral's performance, which remains in line with our expected cumulative default assumptions, as evidenced by very low cumulative defaults. Additionally, the trust currently has relatively low delinquency and forbearance levels, and parity levels have increased since closing. We believe the available credit enhancement level is sufficient to support the bonds at their current ratings. The ratings also reflect our views of the future collateral performance as well as the trust's structure and payment priority. The series 2009-1 and 2009-2 bonds were issued to refund bonds from previous ISL indentures and to transfer loans from those indentures to the ISL 2009 indenture. The series 2009-3 bonds were issued to originate new loans, fund the reserve fund, and pay issuance costs. At the time of issuance of all the bonds, approximately 86% of the loans in the collateral pool were seasoned loans from the previous indentures. The balance of the pool was cash that has since been used primarily for new originations under Iowa's Partnership Loan Program. The loan eligibility criteria for the new originations required at least 90% of these loans to be cosigned, and a minimum FICO of 670. As of the March 31, 2012, servicer report, ISL 2009 has experienced 10 quarters of performance with a collateral pool that is approximately 70% cosigned and 30% noncosigned. Nearly 85% of the borrowers are in repayment, 8% are still in school or in their grace period, while approximately 7% of the borrowers are in deferment. In our opinion, ISL 2009 has progressed through its default curve to a greater extent than many other 2009 transactions, as the majority of the pool is seasoned loans that were previously securitized in earlier trusts, and which are mostly in repayment. Cumulative defaults as a percentage of the highest pool balance since deal issuance are approximately 2.6%, which compares favorably with our base-case expectation of 12-13% at closing. Delinquencies are relatively low: 30-plus-day and 90-plus-day delinquencies are 2.4% and 0.7%, respectively, of loans currently in repayment. Credit enhancement has increased since closing as indicated by rising parity levels. As of March 2012, parity rose to 113.3% from approximately 112.8%. In April and June 2012, the issuer completed two mandatory redemptions totaling $53.3 million with unexpended proceeds from the issuance of the bonds ($23.6 million) and from accumulated excess revenues ($29.7 million). On Nov. 22, 2011, we rated all of the bonds issued out of the ISL 2011A indenture. The collateral mix in the trust consists of roughly 80% seasoned noncosigned loans and 20% seasoned cosigned loans that were transferred from previous ISL trusts to the ISL 2011A indenture. There has been one distribution date since the issuance (June 2012), and as of the March 2012 servicer report, parity was 162.7%. Defaults are negligible at 1.6% of the highest pool balance since deal issuance and 30-plus-day delinquencies are 4.3% of loans currently in repayment. Our seasoning-adjusted cumulative base-case default expectations, which we published when we initially rated this transaction, were 6.5%-7.5% for cosigned loans and 13%-14% for noncosigned loans. Standard & Poor's will continue to monitor the performance of the student loan receivables backing these trusts relative to its cumulative default expectations and its assessment of the credit enhancement available to the bonds. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available here RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Presale: Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp. - Series 2009, Nov. 12, 2009

-- Presale: Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp. - Series 2011A-1 And 2011A-2, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Ratings Affirmed On 11 Municipal Issuer ABS Trusts Backed By Private Student Loan Collateral, Nov. 2, 2010

-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010

-- Presale: Rhode Island Student Loan Authority, April 25, 2008

-- Student Loan Criteria: Rating Methodology For Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004

-- Student Loan Criteria: Structural Elements In Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004

-- Student Loan Criteria: Student Loan Programs, Oct. 1, 2004

-- Student Loan Criteria: The Rating Process For Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 RATINGS AFFIRMED Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp. US$230.17 mil student loan revenue bonds series 2009 Class CUSIP Rating 2009-1 462590GQ7 A (sf) 2009-1 462590GY0 A (sf) 2009-1 462590GR5 A (sf) 2009-1 462590GZ7 A (sf) 2009-1 462590GS3 A (sf) 2009-1 462590HA1 A (sf) 2009-1 462590GT1 A (sf) 2009-1 462590HB9 A (sf) 2009-1 462590GU8 A (sf) 2009-1 462590HC7 A (sf) 2009-1 462590GV6 A (sf) 2009-1 462590HD5 A (sf) 2009-1 462590HE3 A (sf) 2009-1 462590HF0 A (sf) 2009-1 462590HG8 A (sf) 2009-1 462590HN3 A (sf) 2009-1 462590HJ2 A (sf) 2009-1 462590HK9 A (sf) 2009-1 462590GW4 A (sf) 2009-1 462590HM5 A (sf) 2009-1 462590HH6 A (sf) 2009-1 462590HL7 A (sf) 2009-2 462590HP8 A (sf) 2009-2 462590HQ6 A (sf) 2009-2 462590HR4 A (sf) 2009-3 462590HS2 A (sf) 2009-3 462590HT0 A (sf) Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp. US$419.5 mil student loan revenue bonds senior series 2011A Class CUSIP Rating 2011A-1 462590HX1 A (sf) 2011A-1 462590HY9 A (sf) 2011A-1 462590HZ6 A (sf) 2011A-1 462590JA9 A (sf) 2011A-1 462590JB7 A (sf) 2011A-1 462590JC5 A (sf) 2011A-1 462590JD3 A (sf) 2011A-1 462590JE1 A (sf) 2011A-1 462590JF8 A (sf) 2011A-1 462590JG6 A (sf) 2011A-1 462590JH4 A (sf) 2011A-2 462590JJ0 A (sf) 2011A-2 462590JK7 A (sf) 2011A-2 462590JL5 A (sf) 2011A-2 462590JM3 A (sf) 2011A-2 462590JN1 A (sf) 2011A-2 462590JP6 A (sf) 2011A-2 462590JQ4 A (sf) 2011A-2 462590JR2 A (sf) RATINGS WITHDRAWN DUE TO REDEMPTIONS Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp. US$230.17 mil student loan r