BRIEF-Medley files for notes offering of up to $25 mln
* Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $25 and integral multiples of $25 in excess thereof
July 31 South African National Roads Agency Limited: * Moodys issues annual credit report on sanral
* Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $25 and integral multiples of $25 in excess thereof
* Eric Sprott to acquire a strategic interest in Northern Superior Resources, Northern Superior initiates concurrent financings
* On Feb 10, entered into third amendment to fourth amended and restated credit agreement and security agreement - sec filing