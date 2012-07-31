(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 - The desire of many retail investors to remain on the
sidelines amid growing economic uncertainty is hitting U.S. discount brokers
hard, tempering the outlook for industry revenue growth. Fitch Ratings believes
that the decline in trading activity is further evidence of a broader shift in
sentiment as global market turmoil and uncertainty over events in Europe push
more individual investors away from active trading positions.
While second-quarter financial results for U.S. discount brokers such as Charles
Schwab and TD Ameritrade were satisfactory, largely because of their banking
revenue growth, the quarter's results also indicated significant declines in
retail trading volumes. The firms also reported some pressure on trade pricing.
Growing concerns over a global slowdown contributed to weaker trading activity
on exchanges worldwide in the second quarter. The World Federation of Exchanges
reported earlier this month that global equity trading volume in the first half
of 2012 was down 14% year over year.
Charles Schwab noted that average daily trades fell by 10% sequentially in the
second quarter. E-Trade reported that average daily volume in the second quarter
fell 6% year over year and 12% sequentially.
We note that discount brokers' business models have become more diverse over the
last several years, with areas such as banking and asset management becoming
larger parts of their business model. This should provide some brokers with
improved operating flexibility should the decline in retail investor trading
persist over the long term.
Beyond the discount brokers, other institutions have confirmed the shift in
allocation trends for investors. Both State Street and Northern Trust indicated
on their earnings calls that second-quarter funds flows continued to move away
from equity and actively managed products toward fixed-income and passive
investments.
It remains to be seen whether the current market uncertainty and volatility
creates a long lasting shift in small investors' appetite for stocks, or if the
current shift away from risk is temporary.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)