(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB+' senior unsecured rating and '3' recovery rating to St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Jabil Circuit Inc.'s senior unsecured notes due 2022. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default.

The company intends to use proceeds of the new notes to repay outstanding revolver balances and for general corporate purposes. Standard & Poor's 'BB+' corporate credit rating and positive outlook on Jabil remain unchanged and reflect the company's diversified end markets, consistent profitability despite difficult market conditions, increasing market share, and stable financial profile. We expect the company to continue to pursue its moderate financial policies by maintaining leverage that is low for the rating, modest dividends, and annual share repurchases at or below discretionary cash flows. The company's financial risk profile is "intermediate" and the business risk profile is "fair." Jabil has the capacity within its rating category to absorb the modest amount of incremental debt, given adequate cash flows and liquidity. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on Jabil, published April 5, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST Jabil Circuit Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive/-- New Ratings Jabil Circuit Inc. Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022 BB+

Recovery Rating 3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)