BRIEF-Essa Pharma reports Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Essa Pharma provides business update and announces financial results for the first quarter ended december 31, 2016
July 31 Moody's rates PPG Industries proposed senior unsecured notes Baa1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Vanguard Horizon Funds reports a 5.61 percent passive stake in Wabash National Corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kCgZaM) Further company coverage:
* MX Gold Corp . Signs loi to acquire a 50% interest in the Durango smelter project in Mexico