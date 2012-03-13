(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 13 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Outlook for Kirby Corporation (Kirby) to Positive from Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Kirby's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and debt ratings at 'BBB'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The revised Outlook reflects improving conditions in the U.S. tank barge shipping industry. The Outlook also incorporates Fitch's view that as Kirby has grown in size the potential impact from debt funded acquisitions has become less of a concern. Kirby's ratings are supported by the company's stable operating performance, solid financial flexibility, and strong free cash flow generation. The company also benefits from its position as the largest operator in the inland tank barge market and one of the largest in the coastwise market. Fitch has traditionally viewed Kirby's acquisitive nature as a limiting factor for the ratings. However, given the company's larger size following two major acquisitions in 2011, Fitch believes Kirby is in a better position to absorb future acquisitions without materially increasing its credit risk. In addition, there are fewer potential acquisition targets in either the inland or coastwise markets that would require Kirby to substantially increase leverage relative to its size. In the event of a significant acquisition, Fitch would expect Kirby to de-lever quickly. Kirby's purchases of K-Sea and United Holdings in 2011 have changed the face of the company and created new opportunities. United Holdings has provided the company with a major presence in land-based diesel services. This market is expected to grow in the near term based on the large amount of new equipment recently entered into service related to hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling. K-Sea provides an entrance into the coastwise market, where Kirby did not previously operate. Kirby will also likely see some margin expansion as they work to bring K-Sea's utilization rates and cost structure in line with the inland portion of the business. Acquisitions in 2011 drove leverage well above Kirby's normal range. Debt/EBITDA at year end was 1.8 times (x) compared to 0.7x at year end 2010. Though leverage is currently high for the rating, strong free cash flows should allow the company to pay down a meaningful portion of its debt in the next two to three years. Kirby has a history of successfully de-levering after large acquisitions. Fitch expects the company do so again, in an effort to maintain a conservative financial profile. Kirby's ability to de-lever and maintain a healthy balance sheet is supported by its capacity to generate cash. Fitch expects free cash flow to be up marginally in 2012 and to be notably higher thereafter. Kirby produced $85 million in free cash in 2011 compared to $108 million in 2010. Cash flow in 2012 should rise incrementally as strong operating cash is offset by significant spending aimed at replacing older barges. Barge replacement spending is expected to drop off sharply after this year, as Kirby's fleet renewal efforts come to a close. Reduced spending, along with the contributions of recent acquisitions K-Sea and United Holdings, should lead to significant free cash generation beyond 2012. At year end 2011 most of Kirby's liquidity was provided by $153 million in availability under a $250 million revolving credit facility. Financial covenants under the facility include a maximum EBITDA/Interest coverage of 2.5x and a maximum debt/total capitalization ratio of 0.6. The company was in compliance with all covenants at year end. Kirby also had $16 million of cash on hand. Liquidity is partially offset by Kirby's $200 million senior notes which mature in February 2013. Fitch expects the company to generate sufficient cash in the next year to retire the notes upon maturity absent any acquisitions. If Kirby were to pursue an acquisition in 2012, the company would likely refinance the notes closer to maturity. Market conditions in the tank barge industry have improved markedly over the past year. Fitch expects the environment to continue to improve in the medium term based on better pricing and rising volumes. Capacity utilization and pricing rebounded from recession lows in 2011. Kirby reports utilization rates of 90-95% for its inland barges, up from 85-90% a year ago. Capacity growth in the industry is expected to remain low in coming years. While barge construction increased in 2010 and 2011, most new construction is aimed at replacing aging vessels rather than adding capacity. This should keep utilization high, supporting a healthy pricing environment. Total tonnage is also on the rise. Persistently low natural gas prices are creating a competitive advantage for American petrochemical producers, pushing shipping volumes higher. Although Fitch expects natural gas prices to rebound over the medium term as economic activity picks up and demand increases for natural gas fired power plants, the spread between oil and natural gas is likely to remain large enough for the U.S. petrochemical producers to benefit. Potential concerns include the possibility of softness in demand for new fracking equipment if drilling activity were to slow, the possibility of a large debt-funded acquisition before the company has had time to de-lever, and the general uncertainty regarding the broader economy. The ratings could be considered for an upgrade within the next two years if Kirby de-levers from the K-Sea and United Holdings acquisitions and continues to produce solid free cash flows. A downgrade is unlikely at this time given the company's consistent results and the current strength in the industry. However, a downgrade could be considered if the company were to take on a debt-funded acquisition large enough to keep leverage elevated for an extended period. Fitch has affirmed Kirby Corporation's ratings as follows: --IDR at 'BBB'; --Unsecured credit facility at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)