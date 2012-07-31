BRIEF-Eric Sprott to acquire a strategic interest in Northern Superior Resources
* Eric Sprott to acquire a strategic interest in Northern Superior Resources, Northern Superior initiates concurrent financings
July 31 Metro Country Club: * Moodys rates metro country club at b2
* On Feb 10, entered into third amendment to fourth amended and restated credit agreement and security agreement - sec filing
* DHT Holdings Inc announces an adjustment to the conversion price of its 4.5 pct convertible senior notes due 2019