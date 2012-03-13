(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 13 - Fitch Ratings rates Ares Capital Corporation's (Ares) $150 million unsecured convertible notes 'BBB'. The notes have a coupon of 4.875% and will mature in March 2017. Proceeds are expected to be used repay or repurchase outstanding borrowings, which may include secured debt under the company's revolving facilities, and for other general corporate purposes, which may include funding investments in its investment backlog and pipeline. Given that a portion of the proceeds are expected to be used to repay outstanding borrowings, Fitch does not believe there will be a material impact on the company's leverage levels as a result of the issuance. Fitch currently rates Ares as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Ratings 'BBB'; --Senior secured debt 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB'; --Unsecured Convertible notes 'BBB'. Allied Capital Corporation --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)