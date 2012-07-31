German stocks - Factors to watch on February 13
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Sunquest Information Systems Inc. (B/Stable/--) currently remain unchanged after the company announced yesterday that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Roper Industries Inc. for approximately $1.4 billion. If the transaction is completed, Standard & Poor's expects all of Sunquest's existing rated debt to be repaid. As a result, upon completion of the transaction, we expect to withdraw our corporate credit and issue-level ratings on Sunquest. (New York Ratings Team)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 11 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a 18.54 percent stake in German market researcher GfK, GfK said, allowing it to drive strategic change with top shareholder GfK Verein.
FRANKFURT, Feb 11 German lighting group Osram has received approval from a U.S. agency for the 400 million euro ($425.52 million) sale of its LEDvance lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese bidders, a spokesman said, bringing the deal closer to completion.