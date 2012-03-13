(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 13 - OVERVIEW

-- GMAC Mortgage Servicer Advance Funding Co. Ltd.'s series 2012-VF1 issuance is a securitization of servicer advance receivables made on U.S. RMBS.

-- We assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to the series 2012-VF1 variable funding notes.

-- The rating reflects our view of the transaction's collateral, credit support, and legal structure, among other factors.

March 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AAA (sf)' rating to GMAC Mortgage Servicer Advance Funding Co. Ltd.'s $800 million advance receivables-backed notes series 2012-VF1. The note issuance is a securitization of servicer advance receivables made on U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities. The 'AAA (sf)' rating reflects our view of the likelihood that the recoveries on the servicer advances, together with the reserve funds, the overcollateralization, and the interest rate-cap proceeds, will be sufficient under our 'AAA' stresses, as outlined in our criteria, to meet the scheduled interest and ultimate principal payments due on the securities according to the obligations' terms (for more information, see "Methodology: U.S. RMBS Servicer Advance Transactions," published April 6, 2009). STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

