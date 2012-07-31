(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Mooresville, N.C.-based home improvement retailer Lowe's has made a friendly, non-binding proposal to acquire Quebec-based RONA Inc.

-- Standard & Poor's believes Lowe's takeover offer-which could turn hostile--demonstrates its more aggressive risk appetite.

-- We are placing all of Lowe's long-term ratings, including the 'A-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We are not placing Lowe's 'A-2' short-term and commercial paper ratings on CreditWatch. Rating Action On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all of our long-term ratings on Lowe's Cos. Inc., including the 'A-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. This means we could either lower or affirm the long-term ratings after we complete our review. At the same time, we placed all of RONA Inc.'s ratings, including its 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. As of March 31, 2012, RONA had about $543 million of debt and preferred stock outstanding. As of May 4, 2012, Lowe's had about $9.6 billion of debt outstanding. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows Lowe's announcement that it had made a non-binding proposal to acquire Canada-based home improvement and hardware retailer RONA Inc. for about $1.9 billion, which has been rejected by RONA's Board of Directors. Lowe's is now making its proposal public to allow all RONA shareholders and other stakeholders to evaluate the proposal, given that a number of institutional shareholders (approximately 15%) have indicated their support for the transaction. Currently, we assess Lowe's business risk profile as "strong" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate." In our view, Lowe's continues to demonstrate a more aggressive risk appetite than our current "moderate" assessment of its financial policies. The proposed transaction, which we believe could turn hostile, follows a series of increases in debt leverage over the past two years largely for significant debt-financed share repurchase activity. Another key factor in our financial risk review is that the proposed acquisition-should it be completed-would result in our adjusted debt leverage metric exceeding 2.5x, our threshold for a downgrade. Key factors in our business risk review are that although the proposed transaction would give Lowe's a solid market position in the Canadian market and especially in the Quebec province, RONA's business mix is much different than Lowe's and includes big-box stores (a number of which RONA's management plans to close), smaller franchise and affiliate stores, distribution centres, and plumbing and HVAC outlets. Also, we believe that Lowe's has a limited track record of acquiring and integrating companies and it is not clear that the Canadian home improvement market won't decline further. CreditWatch We will monitor developments, and resolve Lowe's CreditWatch placement after we obtain more information on the contemplated acquisition, including RONA's continued responses and potential defenses; the ultimate purchase price and planned financing; Lowe's integration and growth strategy with respect to Canada; and its capital structure and shareholder return plans. It is possible we could affirm the ratings if we believe:

-- Lowe's will quickly reduce leverage back below 2.5x or less;

-- The acquisition could be implemented, in our opinion, smoothly and without any major disruption or integration risk;

-- The company's risk appetite and financial policies will moderate; and

-- The company's U.S. operating performance does not meaningfully worsen given the sluggish economy and still weak housing market. Related Criteria And Research

-- Use of CreditWatch and Outlooks, Sept 14, 2009

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch

To From Lowe's Cos. Inc. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Watch Neg/A-2 A-/Negative/A-2 Senior Unsecured A-/Watch Neg A- Ratings Affirmed Lowe's Cos. Inc. Commercial Paper A-2 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)