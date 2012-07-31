(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banco de Sabadell's (Sabadell) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BBB', Short-term IDR to 'B' from 'F3' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb+' from 'bbb'. Simultaneously, Fitch has removed Sabadell's IDRs and VR from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency has affirmed Sabadell's Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BB+'. The Outlook on Sabadell's Long-term IDR is Stable because it is based on its standalone strength (ie, its VR). The rating actions complete a ratings review by Fitch and follow the formalisation of Sabadell's acquisition of Banco CAM S.A.U. (Banco CAM) on 1 June 2012 upon receiving European Commission approval of the transaction. The transaction included a EUR21bn asset protection scheme (APS), net of reserves, covering around one-third of Banco CAM's assets and a EUR5.2bn capital injection, both granted by Spain's Deposit Guarantee Fund (FGD). Under the APS, the FGD covers 80% of losses that arise, with Sabadell absorbing the remaining 20%. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS - IDRS AND VR The downgrades of Sabadell's IDRs and VR reflect the heightened risks to the bank's financial profile arising from the prolonged recession and real estate crisis in Spain and weakened counterparty/investor confidence in Spain and its banking sector. While Sabadell has a good track record of integrating banks, Fitch believes that turning around Banco CAM's franchise will be challenging in such a difficult climate, given its size and particularly as its deposit franchise deteriorated following its intervention by Spain's Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring. Most of the downside risk relating to Banco CAM's poorest quality assets is covered by the APS, while existing reserves held against the stock of group impaired loans are considered by Fitch to be above average for the sector and, at 85% as of end-June 2012, likely to be sufficient. Fitch's concerns therefore relate to the impact of Spain's recession and property crisis on the group's performing loans not covered by the Banco CAM APS and to the additional risks to earnings arising for example from the need to deleverage and compete for deposits. Fitch acknowledges that Sabadell has been able to increase retail funding in recent years. However, the funding challenges it is currently facing, like many other Spanish banks, arise from intense deposit competition in Spain, a tough deleveraging environment and Fitch's expectation that access to public debt markets is likely to remain weak or at best volatile. Sabadell has quite a high level of wholesale funding and asset encumbrance. The group's central bank funding (equivalent to 14% of total assets) is in part a legacy of pre-acquisition deposit withdrawals from Banco CAM. Fitch estimates that around EUR14bn of its central bank funding is used for carry trade purposes, acting as a useful prop - albeit only temporary - to margins. Fitch considers the group's unencumbered liquid assets to represent a moderate buffer against unexpected liquidity shocks. Nonetheless, they are sufficient to cover the bank's short-term wholesale funds. The structure of the APS (not pre-funded) also acts as a source of future liquidity when losses are recognised. Sabadell's VR also considers an enlarged retail franchise, lower single-name risk concentration and higher loss-absorption capacity due to the benefits of the APS and the FGD capital injection. Sabadell's Fitch core capital/weighted risks ratio, which excludes mandatory convertible bonds, was low at below 7% at end-H112. It will imminently benefit from the exchange of up to EUR1.6bn of Banco CAM upper Tier 2 and preferred stock into equity. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Sabadell's VR is still sensitive to an even more protracted and deeper recessionary environment in Spain than currently assumed and/or a failure to rebalance its funding mix towards retail sources. It could be downgraded if, for example, credit losses, in particular from non-APS risks, exceed Fitch's expectations and/or due to unforeseen problems in the integration process or an unanticipated liquidity shock. Conversely, a stabilisation in the asset quality outlook, most likely arising from an improvement in Spain's economic prospects and/or a material rebalancing of the bank's funding mix and strengthening of its liquidity buffers could lead to Sabadell's VR being upgraded. This would also trigger an upgrade of the bank's IDRs. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF The affirmation of Sabadell's Support Rating and SRF reflects Fitch's opinion that there is a moderate probability of long-term sovereign support being available to the enlarged bank, if needed. In the near term, Sabadell is technically eligible to benefit from the EUR100bn banking sector support package for Spanish banks, should it be needed. However, as well as introducing legislation to enforce losses onto subordinated debt and preferred stock of banks that need public aid, by end-August the Spanish authorities are also required to introduce legislation to strengthen the bank resolution framework. The Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to a potential downgrade of the Spanish sovereign rating or to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the propensity of the authorities to support the bank. A downgrade of Sabadell's SRF would only trigger a downgrade of its Long-term IDR if the bank's VR was also downgraded. SUBSIDIARY COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES Banco CAM is now a 100%-owned bank subsidiary of Sabadell and is fully consolidated into the group accounts. Its IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with those of Sabadell, because i) Fitch considers it a core subsidiary of the group and ii) it will be legally merged with Sabadell in Q412 at which point it will cease to exist as a legal entity. Because Fitch believes Banco CAM can no longer be viewed meaningfully as a standalone entity, its VR of 'f' and SRF of 'BB+' have been affirmed, removed from Rating Watch Positive (RWP) and withdrawn as a result of the corporate reorganisation. Until Banco CAM ceases to exist, its IDRs are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in Sabadell's IDRs. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and preferred stock issued by Sabadell and Sabadell International Equity Limited are notched down from Sabadell's VR of 'bb+', in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in Sabadell's VR. Banco CAM's Upper Tier 2 instruments and preferred stock are still not performing but have been upgraded to 'B-' from 'CC' and 'CCC' from 'C', respectively, reflecting a higher likelihood of coupons being resumed on these instruments post-merger. STATE GUARANTEED DEBT The ratings of the state-guaranteed debt issued by Sabadell and Banco CAM are in line with the Long-term IDR of Spain ('BBB'/Negative) and are thus sensitive to any change in this rating Sabadell, with assets of EUR167bn at end-H112, is Spain's fifth-largest banking group. It focuses on retail banking for SMEs and individuals and has a market share of domestic assets of around 6%. It has a good presence in Spain's Mediterranean area, namely Catalonia, Balearics, Valencia and Murcia; as well as in the northern regions of Asturias and the Basque Country. The rating actions are as follows: Banco de Sabadell: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB'; removed from RWN; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'; removed from RWN