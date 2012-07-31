(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We anticipate that Kazakhstan-based Kazkommertsbank's asset quality could weaken over the next 12-24 months.

-- In our view, the bank's provisioning remains low and its capacity to absorb possible losses through earnings is modest. We also expect problems loans to remain high in the near future.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Kazkommertsbank to negative from stable and affirming our 'B+/B' ratings.

-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if asset quality deteriorated further and provisioning levels did not improve, leading us to revise our assessment of the bank's risk position to "weak" from "moderate". Rating Action On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Kazakhstan-based Kazkommertsbank (JSC) (KKB) to negative from stable. The 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term counterparty credit ratings were affirmed. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our anticipation that KKB's asset quality could weaken, notably if loan provisions remain low, reducing the capacity of the bank's earnings to absorb losses. KKB's high exposure to the risky real estate and construction sector weighs on our opinion of asset quality. In our view, before the economic crisis started in 2008, KKB demonstrated a higher risk appetite and weaker risk management practices than many of its Kazakh peers. Growth of new business has slowed in recent years, meaning that the bank's loan portfolio largely comprises loans originated before the crisis. Furthermore, loan repayment and recovery in Kazakhstan is weak in our view. KKB's asset quality has deteriorated sharply since 2008, although at a slower pace in the first half 2012. According to regulatory data, loans more than 90 days overdue increased to 24.3% of total loans--about Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 576 billion ($3.8 billion)--as of July 1, 2012, from 23.2% (KZT557 billion) at year-end 2011 and 19.3% (KZT453 billion) in 2010. This compares poorly with 18.8% for Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (BB/Stable/B) and 8.3% for JSC Bank CenterCredit (B+/Stable/B), as well as other rated midsize Kazakh banks. We believe KKB's nonperforming loans may increase further over the coming years, especially if the bank classifies some exposures secured by land as problematic. KKB has a high concentration of lending in the high-risk real estate and construction sector, which was significantly affected by the economic crisis. Real estate prices have dropped by about 50% from their peak at midyear 2008 and market activity is now quite weak. At year-end 2011, 45% of KKB's loans were in housing construction, commercial real estate construction, and real estate, which compares with 24% for the system. We note that the value of land and property the bank holds as collateral has fallen substantially since 2008 and a further decline is possible. This would put additional pressure on the bank's asset quality. We also note that 54% of the loan book was denominated in foreign currency at year-end 2011, which exceeds the system average of 44% and might increase KKB's credit risk in the event of unfavorable exchange rate movements. Consequently, we regard KKB's current provisioning of 24% of the loan portfolio as of Dec. 31, 2011, as low. In our view, there is a risk that provisions will be insufficient to cover the possible further deterioration of asset quality. In line with our view of weak earnings prospects for KKB, we have revised our assessment of its capital and earnings downward to "moderate" from "adequate". Our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for the bank at year-end 2011 was 5.9%, before diversification adjustments, and we project it to remain in the range of 5.5%-6.5% over the next 12-24 months. However, despite the revised assessment, capital remains a neutral rating factor, given the bank's 'bb-' anchor. Currently, the bank meets all regulatory requirements regarding capital adequacy. In our view, KKB suffers from weak earnings capacity, due to depressed margins and the continuously poor performance of the loan portfolio. KKB reported a return on assets of 0.87% in 2011, which compares poorly with that of other rated nonrestructured Kazakh banks. It also reported a pretax profit of KZT31.2 million (about $211,000), reflecting a further decline in preprovision earnings, and a KZT66.1 million loan impairment charge (2.4% of average gross loans). However, given the declining capacity of earnings to absorb losses, we see a risk that a future rise in provisioning could meaningfully erode the bank's capital base. We have revised our assessment of the bank's funding to "average" from "below average," which in our view balances the supportive role of deposits from state-owned companies with weaker factors, such as deposit concentrations and the bank's loans-to-deposits ratio of 142% at year-end 2011, which is weaker than the system average. By contrast, we have revised our assessment of the liquidity position to "moderate" from "adequate," reflecting our view that it has tightened. At the end of 2011, liquid assets accounted for about 10% of KKB's total assets and the three-month maturity gap equaled 100% of the bank's capital. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if KKB's asset quality deteriorated further and provisioning levels did not improve, leading us to revise our assessment of the bank's risk position to "weak" from "moderate". We could also downgrade the bank if pressure on capital intensified, with the projected RAC ratio moving to lower than 5%. This may occur if the projected earnings buffer turned negative or the funding and liquidity position deteriorated significantly. We could consider revising the outlook to stable if the bank's asset quality stabilized, notably through more conservative provisioning. A positive rating action may also follow if the shareholders were to provide additional capital, substantially strengthening the bank's loss-absorption capacity. Ratings Score Snapshot

To From Issuer Credit Rating B+/Negative/B B+/Stable/B SACP b- b- Anchor bb- bb- Business Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Moderate (0) Adequate (0) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1) Funding Average Below Average

and Liquidity and Moderate (-1) and Adequate (-1) Support +2 +2 GRE Support 0 0 Group Support 0 0 Sovereign Support +2 +2 Additional Factors 0 0 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)