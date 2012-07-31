(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chile's Banco de Credito e Inversiones's (BCI) foreign and local currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. BCI's IDR and Viability Rating (VR) reflect its strong domestic franchise, improved capital base and balance sheet management, more diversified funding sources, its stable performance through the cycle, while maintaining healthy risk indicators and ample liquidity. BCI's foreign and local currency long-term IDRs have a Stable Outlook. Upside potential lies in continued growth coupled with a material improvement of its capital base, with greater levels of core capital, while maintaining its sound overall performance, low risk profile and ample liquidity. Downward pressure could result from a deterioration of its capital adequacy ratios, which are lower than those of similarly rated banks internationally, or of its asset quality. At May 31, 2012, BCI's operating profit to total assets declined to 1.88% (from 2.37% one year before) mainly due to higher funding costs, a lower yield from its inflation-indexed assets, higher loan loss provisions and the costs of maintaining a larger liquidity base that reflects the bank's conservative stance in times of financial markets volatility. In spite of this, BCI's operating profitability remains within the average of the last three years (1.87%). Fitch considers this level as adequate and expects the bank's profitability to moderately improve in the second half of 2012 (2H'12) as the cost of credit should decrease somewhat. The bank has recently strengthened its loan origination and monitoring processes, which should help prevent any further deterioration of its asset quality. The higher cost of credit seen in 2012 mainly relates to an isolated credit event of a retailer that affected most of the Chilean financial system. BCI has high reserve coverage for this company and no further provisions are expected. BCI's capital base has significantly improved since 2008, when the bank changed its dividend policy and decided a retention of 70% of the bank's earnings. This has benefited BCI's capital and its Fitch core capital ratio improved to 8.81% at May 31, 2012 and its regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets to 13.86%. Although BCI's Fitch core capital ratio still lag those of its international peers rated in the 'A-' category (11.3% as an average for banks with the same viability rating at Dec. 31, 2011), Fitch considers BCI's capital levels to be adequate to its current ratings level and expects that its sound and stable profitability will allow it to meet any higher capital requirements in the future under the implementation of local rules of Basel III capital requirements. The bank intends to maintain its regulatory total capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio at greater than 12% over the medium term, a level that Fitch considers adequate. BCI has conservatively increased its liquidity base since 2008 to be prepared to face any possible liquidity crisis. At May 31, 2012, liquid assets covered a sound 27.4% of the bank's deposits and short term funding. BCI, which is 63.81% controlled by the Yarur family, is a multi-product entity that is currently ranked fourth in the financial system with 12.57% of loans and 14.77% of sight deposits; it also has eight subsidiaries, 379 commercial contact points and 1,372 ATMs. Fitch has affirmed BCI's ratings as follows: --Foreign and local currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'; --Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F1'; --Long-term national rating at 'AA+(cl)' --Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)'; --Viability rating (VR) at 'a-' --Support rating at '2'; --Support rating floor at 'BBB+'; --National long-term rating on its senior unsecured bonds totaling CLF45 million at 'AA+(cl)'; --National long-term rating on its senior unsecured bonds totaling MXN3.25bln at 'AAA(mex)'; --National long-term rating on its subordinated bonds totaling CLF39.6 million at 'AA-(cl)'; --National equity rating at 'Primera Clase nivel 1' The Rating Outlook is Stable. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)