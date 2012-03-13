(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S. midstream energy company Plains All American Pipeline has launched a senior unsecured debt issuance totaling up to $1.25 billion. The company will use the issuance to help finance its acquisition of BP PLC's Canadian natural gas liquids business.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB-' issue-level rating to the issuance.

-- The positive outlook reflects Plains' increasing size and asset diversity, its fee-based activities, which will continue to account for most cash flows, its strong financial performance, and conservative financial policy. Rating Action On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' issue-level rating to Houston-based midstream energy company Plains All American Pipeline L.P.'s up to $1.25 billion senior unsecured debt issuance. Rationale Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Plains (BBB-/Positive/--) on its "strong" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria). The business risk profile reflects the partnership's increasing size and asset diversity, its growing fee-based activities, and its large and diverse network of pipelines and terminals that provide stable cash flow. The financial profile reflects the cash flow volatility in its supply and logistics business segment, and the master limited partnership (MLP) structure, which gives Plains incentive to grow through capital expansions and pay out the vast majority of available cash flow to its unitholders each quarter. That said, we expect management will maintain its practice of funding expansion capital projects and acquisitions in a balanced manner. The partnership funded its recent Velocity and Western acquisitions without issuing additional long-term debt, and has prefunded about $2 billion through equity raises and retained cash flow over the past year, including its recent $455 million net equity issuance in early March 2012. Assuming modest growth in the transportation and facilities segments, more normalized supply and logistics earnings, and a conservative contribution from its acquisitions, we expect Plains will generate about $1.55 billion of EBITDA in 2012, with adjusted debt to EBITDA (excluding short-term debt) of under 4x, and distribution coverage of about 1.1x, which has historically ranged from 1.1x to more than 1.5x. We believe recent acquisitions complement Plains' existing business, are immediately accretive to cash flow, and offer future expansion opportunities at attractive multiples. The BP acquisition introduces some additional commodity exposure, but we believe it is modest relative to Plains' overall size at less than 10% of cash flow, and that portions of the business (including transportation, storage and, fractionation) could be fee-based if Plains unbundles the acquisition from the integrated business. We had expected the large acquisition would require debt issuance, and management's balanced funding approach is consistent with the current ratings. The company's strengths include:

-- Stable cash flows in core transportation and facilities business lines;

-- Competitive geographic positioning, particularly in the PADD II (Midwest region); and

-- Sizable terminaling and storage operations in Cushing, Okla., the delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange-traded West Texas Intermediate crude oil. Weaknesses include:

-- A significant amount of profits coming from trading operations that can be volatile;

-- Strong incentives, as an MLP, to distribute essentially all cash after debt service and maintenance capital spending; and

-- A record of somewhat aggressive financial leverage. Plains operates in three broad business segments: transportation (about 45% of adjusted EBITDA), facilities (28%), and supply and logistics (27%). Under normalized (or "baseline") market conditions, we expect the stable transportation and facilities segments to generate roughly three-quarters of consolidated EBITDA, noting that this percentage can be significantly lower when the supply and logistics business outperforms. A good example of this is 2011, when the supply and logistics business outperformed as profit more than doubled to $2.05 per barrel from 84 cents per barrel in 2010. The main driver was favorable pricing differentials, as well as other market-related opportunities, and it helped spur strong credit metrics in 2011 with year-end debt to EBITDA at 3.6x, or about 3.2x when factoring out short-term debt and $500 million of senior 2012 notes that the company categorizes as short term. We believe this strong performance may continue through the first quarter of 2012 due to seasonality and continued strength in Plains' lease-gathering operations. However, we do not assume the same level of market opportunities for the remainder of 2012 and project more normalized cash flows from this segment through the end of the year. Liquidity We consider Plains' liquidity to be adequate under our corporate liquidity methodology. While the sources we assume for Plains exceed uses by about 1.8x during the next 12 months, other factors--such as the partnership's ability to absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events, and its ability to maintain covenant compliance with a 30% decline in EBITDA--keeps our liquidity assessment in the adequate category. Pro forma sources of liquidity include funds from operations of about $900 million and revolver availability of about $2.5 billion. Plains renewed its credit facilities in August 2011 and now has a $1.6 billion committed revolving credit facility maturing in August 2016 and a $250 million committed revolving credit facility at its natural gas storage subsidiary maturing in August 2016. The revolver availability does not include the $850 million annual committed hedged inventory facility, which will mature in August 2013. In addition, the company terminated the $500 million, 364-day senior unsecured facility that was scheduled to mature in January 2012, and is in negotiations to secure a new $1.2 billion 364-day senior unsecured facility to support its announced acquisitions. Key uses include capital spending of $700 million (including maintenance spending) and distributions of about $750 million. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Plains was in compliance with its covenants, and we expect the partnership will remain in compliance through 2012. Outlook The positive outlook on the rating reflects Plains' increasing size and asset diversity, and the majority contribution of fee-based activities to Plains' cash flow. We also expect that any future acquisitions will not materially change the partnership's key credit ratios or business profile. We could raise the ratings if Plains continues to increase the cash flow contribution of its fee-based businesses while maintaining a more conservative financial risk profile, as evidenced, for example, by an adjusted long-term debt to EBITDA ratio below 4x. We could revise the outlook to stable if we expect that the ratio of adjusted long-term debt to baseline EBITDA will rise toward 4.5x on a sustained basis or if the partnership makes an acquisition that materially increases overall cash flow volatility. Ratings List Plains All American Pipeline L.P. Corp. credit rating BBB-/Positive/-- New Rating Up to $1.25 bil. senior unsecured debt BBB- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)