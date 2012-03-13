(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S. midstream energy company Plains All American Pipeline has
launched a senior unsecured debt issuance totaling up to $1.25 billion. The
company will use the issuance to help finance its acquisition of BP PLC's
Canadian natural gas liquids business.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB-' issue-level rating to the issuance.
-- The positive outlook reflects Plains' increasing size and asset
diversity, its fee-based activities, which will continue to account for most
cash flows, its strong financial performance, and conservative financial
policy.
Rating Action
On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-'
issue-level rating to Houston-based midstream energy company Plains All
American Pipeline L.P.'s up to $1.25 billion senior unsecured debt issuance.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Plains (BBB-/Positive/--) on its
"strong" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile (as
defined in our criteria). The business risk profile reflects the partnership's
increasing size and asset diversity, its growing fee-based activities, and its
large and diverse network of pipelines and terminals that provide stable cash
flow.
The financial profile reflects the cash flow volatility in its supply and
logistics business segment, and the master limited partnership (MLP)
structure, which gives Plains incentive to grow through capital expansions and
pay out the vast majority of available cash flow to its unitholders each
quarter. That said, we expect management will maintain its practice of funding
expansion capital projects and acquisitions in a balanced manner. The
partnership funded its recent Velocity and Western acquisitions without
issuing additional long-term debt, and has prefunded about $2 billion through
equity raises and retained cash flow over the past year, including its recent
$455 million net equity issuance in early March 2012.
Assuming modest growth in the transportation and facilities segments, more
normalized supply and logistics earnings, and a conservative contribution from
its acquisitions, we expect Plains will generate about $1.55 billion of EBITDA
in 2012, with adjusted debt to EBITDA (excluding short-term debt) of under 4x,
and distribution coverage of about 1.1x, which has historically ranged from
1.1x to more than 1.5x. We believe recent acquisitions complement Plains'
existing business, are immediately accretive to cash flow, and offer future
expansion opportunities at attractive multiples. The BP acquisition introduces
some additional commodity exposure, but we believe it is modest relative to
Plains' overall size at less than 10% of cash flow, and that portions of the
business (including transportation, storage and, fractionation) could be
fee-based if Plains unbundles the acquisition from the integrated business. We
had expected the large acquisition would require debt issuance, and
management's balanced funding approach is consistent with the current ratings.
The company's strengths include:
-- Stable cash flows in core transportation and facilities business lines;
-- Competitive geographic positioning, particularly in the PADD II
(Midwest region); and
-- Sizable terminaling and storage operations in Cushing, Okla., the
delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange-traded West Texas
Intermediate crude oil.
Weaknesses include:
-- A significant amount of profits coming from trading operations that
can be volatile;
-- Strong incentives, as an MLP, to distribute essentially all cash after
debt service and maintenance capital spending; and
-- A record of somewhat aggressive financial leverage.
Plains operates in three broad business segments: transportation (about 45% of
adjusted EBITDA), facilities (28%), and supply and logistics (27%). Under
normalized (or "baseline") market conditions, we expect the stable
transportation and facilities segments to generate roughly three-quarters of
consolidated EBITDA, noting that this percentage can be significantly lower
when the supply and logistics business outperforms. A good example of this is
2011, when the supply and logistics business outperformed as profit more than
doubled to $2.05 per barrel from 84 cents per barrel in 2010. The main driver
was favorable pricing differentials, as well as other market-related
opportunities, and it helped spur strong credit metrics in 2011 with year-end
debt to EBITDA at 3.6x, or about 3.2x when factoring out short-term debt and
$500 million of senior 2012 notes that the company categorizes as short term.
We believe this strong performance may continue through the first quarter of
2012 due to seasonality and continued strength in Plains' lease-gathering
operations. However, we do not assume the same level of market opportunities
for the remainder of 2012 and project more normalized cash flows from this
segment through the end of the year.
Liquidity
We consider Plains' liquidity to be adequate under our corporate liquidity
methodology. While the sources we assume for Plains exceed uses by about 1.8x
during the next 12 months, other factors--such as the partnership's ability to
absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events, and its
ability to maintain covenant compliance with a 30% decline in EBITDA--keeps
our liquidity assessment in the adequate category.
Pro forma sources of liquidity include funds from operations of about $900
million and revolver availability of about $2.5 billion. Plains renewed its
credit facilities in August 2011 and now has a $1.6 billion committed
revolving credit facility maturing in August 2016 and a $250 million committed
revolving credit facility at its natural gas storage subsidiary maturing in
August 2016. The revolver availability does not include the $850 million
annual committed hedged inventory facility, which will mature in August 2013.
In addition, the company terminated the $500 million, 364-day senior unsecured
facility that was scheduled to mature in January 2012, and is in negotiations
to secure a new $1.2 billion 364-day senior unsecured facility to support its
announced acquisitions. Key uses include capital spending of $700 million
(including maintenance spending) and distributions of about $750 million.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Plains was in compliance with its covenants, and we
expect the partnership will remain in compliance through 2012.
Outlook
The positive outlook on the rating reflects Plains' increasing size and asset
diversity, and the majority contribution of fee-based activities to Plains'
cash flow. We also expect that any future acquisitions will not materially
change the partnership's key credit ratios or business profile. We could raise
the ratings if Plains continues to increase the cash flow contribution of its
fee-based businesses while maintaining a more conservative financial risk
profile, as evidenced, for example, by an adjusted long-term debt to EBITDA
ratio below 4x. We could revise the outlook to stable if we expect that the
ratio of adjusted long-term debt to baseline EBITDA will rise toward 4.5x on a
sustained basis or if the partnership makes an acquisition that materially
increases overall cash flow volatility.
Ratings List
Plains All American Pipeline L.P.
Corp. credit rating BBB-/Positive/--
New Rating
Up to $1.25 bil. senior unsecured debt BBB-
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)