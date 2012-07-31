July 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following New Jersey Economic Development Authority revenue bonds on behalf of Springpoint Senior Living 1998 Obligated Group (Springpoint) at 'BBB+'. --$12.8 million series 1998A; --$42.4 million series 1998B1 & 1998B2. The 'BBB+' rating pertaining to the series 1998B1 and B2 variable rate demand bonds (VRDBs) is an underlying rating. The series 1998B1 and B2 bonds are supported by a letter of credit (LOC) from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. that expires in June 2013. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross receipts and mortgage on all property. The series 1998B1 and B2 bonds are additionally secured by a direct-pay LOC from Wells Fargo. KEY RATING DRIVERS Satisfactory Debt Service Coverage: Springpoint had maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage of 2.1x in fiscal 2011 (based on MADS of approximately $6 million), which measured slightly higher than Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 2x. Long Operating History: Operating throughout the state of New Jersey since 1916, Springpoint has a solid reputation in all its markets and is led by an experienced management team. Negative Trend in Independent Living Unit (ILU) Occupancy Persists: For the fifth consecutive year, ILU occupancy continued to decrease to 79% in 2011 from 81.5% in 2010 as a softened real estate market and weakened local economies in certain Springpoint service areas continue to impact resident move-ins. Weakened Financial Performance in Fiscal 2011: In fiscal 2011 (Dec. 31; audited), Springpoint recorded an operating income loss of $5.9 million, equating to a negative 7.7% operating margin and low 4.5% net operating margin - adjusted. Additionally, balance sheet metrics declined as Springpoint had several large one-time expenses in the year demonstrated by absolute liquidity falling to $47.4 million through the five-month interim period, May 31, 2012 (unaudited) from $52.4 million in 2011. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION FUTHER DECLINE IN OCCUPANCY ADVERSLY AFFECTING FINANCIAL PROFILE: A further decline in ILU occupancy or inability to sustain debt service coverage ratios may cause negative rating pressure. CREDIT PROFILE ORGANIZATIONAL OVERVIEW The Springpoint 1998 Obligated Group (OG) consists of three continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs); Meadow Lakes - 294 ILUs, 28 assisted living units (ALUs), 16 dementia units and 60 nursing beds; Monroe Village - 285 ILUs, 28 ALUs, and 60 nursing beds; and Crestwood Manor - 363 ILUs and 64 nursing beds. In fiscal 2011, the Springpoint OG divested its Haddonfield standalone assisted living facility. For fiscal 2011, the 1998 OG had total revenues of $77.4 million. Outside the OG, Springpoint Senior Living owns two other CCRCs (Stonebridge and The Atrium at Navesink Harbor) as well as 18 affordable housing projects. Additionally, Springpoint divested three non-OG assisted living facilities (Watchung Ridge, Stony Brook, and Waterford Glen) in 2011. Historically, Springpoint has transferred funds or provided loan guarantees to non-obligated group affiliates, which has been scaled back over the last few years. Fitch continues to monitor the level of support to non-obligated group entities and the impact to the obligated group's performance. AFFIRMATION OF 'BBB+' RATING The 'BBB+' rating affirmation reflects Springpoint's satisfactory debt service coverage and low leverage position, long operating history coupled with solid positions in each of its markets, and adequate overall financial profile at the current rating level. Fitch's key credit concerns continue to be the declining ILU occupancy trend, recent weakened financial performance, and pressure from a softened housing market and poor performing local economies in certain Springpoint markets. Over the past four fiscal years Springpoint has averaged MADS debt service coverage of 2x with 2.1x coverage in 2011 (includes all entrance fees). Additionally, Springpoint's revenue-only MADS coverage averaged 0.9x over the past four fiscal years, which is consistent with Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 0.8x. Management is budgeting for coverage of 1.8x by year-end, which Fitch views as attainable and includes net entrance fee receipts of $6.4 million compared to $7.4 million in 2011. For the rolling 12 months ended June 30, 2012, MADS coverage was 2x. Springpoint has a low leverage position indicated by MADS ($6 million) as a percentage of revenue of 7.6% in 2011, which compared favorably against the median of 13.6%. Overall, Fitch views Springpoint's market positions as a credit strength in addition to the organization's long operating history in the state of New Jersey. Fitch views Springpoint's financial profile as adequate demonstrated by operations that have averaged an operating ratio of 98.2% over the past four fiscal years and a balance sheet highlighted by 61.4% cash to debt in 2011, which compared favorably against the 'BBB' median of 51%. Due to continued housing market and economic pressure within certain Springpoint markets, ILU occupancy has continued to decline to 79% in 2011 from 88.6% in 2008. However, management believes the housing market has bottomed and ILU occupancy has stabilized through the five months ended May 31, 2012 at 79.1%. Recent marketing initiatives include various move-in incentives for residents such as discounts and bridge-loan programs. Springpoint has a quarterly occupancy rate covenant (ILU and nursing care for the OG) of 82.5%, which was not met for the quarter ended June 30, 2012 at 81.6%. Springpoint expects to obtain a waiver from the bank regarding the covenant violation, which would require a consultant call in. Management stated that the occupancy has increased since the June 2012 period. In fiscal 2011, Springpoint recorded a large operating loss of $5.9 million and observed a slight balance sheet decline as the organization incurred several large one-time expenses in relation to Springpoint and Springpoint Senior Living (parent organization) divesting four assisted living facilities. Through the five-month interim period 2012, Springpoint is ahead of budget and recorded a 5.3% net operating margin and 8.2% net operating margin-adjusted, up from the prior year's 4.6% and 6.3%, respectively. OUTLOOK The Stable Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Springpoint will maintain its current balance sheet, profitability, and improve occupancy to support debt service coverage. Negative rating pressure could occur if ILU occupancy declines further, which would likely result in a weakening of Springpoint's balance sheet and/or profitability metrics. DEBT PROFILE & DISCLOSURE Fitch views Springpoint's overall debt structure as aggressive for the rating category, which is approximately 15% fixed-rate with the remaining 85% in variable-rate mode. Additionally, Springpoint has two outstanding swaps with a notional amount of $43.9 million. As of June 29, 2012, the mark-to-market valuation on the swaps was negative $4.5 million. Springpoint has no collateral requirement posting related to its swaps. After swaps, 51% of Springpoint's debt portfolio is synthetically fixed-rate. Springpoint provides quarterly utilization and financial information to bondholders upon request. 