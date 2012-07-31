(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'A+' to the following revenue bonds of the City of Jacksonville, Florida: --$119,020,000 Better Jacksonville sales tax refunding revenue bonds, series 2012A. The bonds are scheduled for sale via negotiation the week of July 30. Proceeds will advance refund a portion of the outstanding series 2003 bonds and current refund a portion of the outstanding series 2004 bonds. Net present value savings of $8.7 million or 6.6% of refunded par is estimated. In addition, Fitch affirms the 'A+' rating on approximately $603 million of outstanding parity bonds (prior to the refunding). The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The Better Jacksonville sales tax revenue bonds are secured by a pledge of a discretionary 0.5% sales tax, which was approved by voter referendum in September 2000 effective for a 30 year period terminating Dec. 31, 2030. Final maturity of outstanding parity bonds is Oct. 1, 2030. The bonds are additionally secured by standard debt service reserve fund (DSRF) funded with cash. KEY RATING DRIVERS NARROW PLEDGED REVENUE COVERAGE: Pledged revenue in fiscal 2011 of $63.1 million is equal to 1.34x maximum annual debt service (MADS) prior to the refunding. IMPROVED SALES TAX PERFORMANCE: Monthly sales tax collections have improved when compared to the same period from the year prior in 18 of the previous 21 months, and seven consecutive months ending June 2012. NO ADDITIONAL LEVERAGING: The city does not expect to issue additional new money parity debt for the foreseeable future. Bond documents require a relatively lenient coverage threshold of 1.35x projected MADS as a condition precedent to the issuance of additional parity bonds. STABLE ECONOMY: Jacksonville's economy is anchored by the presence of the U.S. Navy and trade and transportation activity at the Port of Jacksonville. Employment levels have exhibited recent growth, but unemployment remains somewhat high largely due to continued losses within financial services, and income levels are average. CREDIT PROFILE BETTER JACKSONVILLE SALES TAX PROGRAM The Better Jacksonville Plan (BJP) is a comprehensive infrastructure, public facilities and economic development program approved by the city in July of 2000. Voters authorized the imposition of a 0.5% discretionary sales surtax (the infrastructure sales tax) for a 30-year period commencing Jan. 1, 2001 to fund up to $1.5 billion on projects encompassed within the BJP. The infrastructure sales tax pledged to the Better Jacksonville sales tax revenue bonds is applied to all transactions in the city subject to the state sales tax. Proceeds may only be used for infrastructure purposes, and not operations of the city. The Florida Department of Revenue (FDOR) is responsible for the administration, collection, and enforcement of the infrastructure sales tax. FDOR collects and remits the infrastructure sales tax on a monthly basis. NO ADDITIONAL PARITY DEBT ANTICIPATED The city does not have any present plan to issue additional Better Jacksonville sales tax revenue bonds. Beginning in 2009 with the recession and downturn in sales tax collections, the city revised its financing plan for the BJP, with the authorization of up to $300 million in special revenue bonds ultimately backed by the city's covenant to budget and appropriate non-ad valorem revenue (these bonds are rated 'AA' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch). NARROW COVERAGE FROM CURRENT PLEDGED REVENUE Pledged revenues fell 16.3% in aggregate from fiscal 2006-2010 but have since shown stability, increasing by a modest 2.8% in fiscal 2011 to $63.1 million. Coverage of MADS, equal to $47.2 million prior to accounting for debt service savings from the proposed issuance, is equal to 1.34x. Collections through the first nine months of fiscal 2012 are higher by only 1.4% compared to the same period in fiscal 2011. Based on year-to-date collections, fiscal 2012 receipts are estimated at approximately $63.9 million or 1.35x MADS. Although coverage remains low, sales tax collections could still decline by 25% before pledged revenue would fail to cover MADS by at least 1.0x. Bondholders are secured by a cash-funded DSRF, which would provide temporary cushion against a period of weak collection. IMPROVED SALES TAX STABILITY Growth has been modest but steady. As noted previously, monthly collections have increased from the same period in the prior year in 18 of the prior 21 months. The recent trend in sales tax receipts closely parallels the pattern in non-farm employment within the city. The city's unemployment rate remains elevated at 8.3% as of May 2012, but improved from 10.9% in May 2010. Global Insight forecast annual employment growth for the Jacksonville metro area slightly in excess of 2.4% from 2012 - 2016 which is slightly ahead of its U.S. employment projection. ECONOMY ANCHORED BY TRANSPORTATION, HEALTH CARE, & MILITARY The Port of Jacksonville continues with major expansion projects that should serve to boost the metro's sizable trade and transportation sectors. Growth in the healthcare sector has helped diversify the economy, with major employers including Baptist Health, the Mayo Clinic, and St. Vincent's Health. Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) recently is in the process of constructing a $130 million new community hospital and medical office building that will employ 250 people during the two-year building phase and 800 workers thereafter. The Jacksonville economy has generally been spared the worst of the housing downturn and recession when compared to other large metro areas in Florida. Wealth and income levels are average. The city has a sizable military presence anchored by the Jacksonville Naval Air Station and Mayport Naval Station, which collectively employ approximately 36,000 (civilians and military). In addition, the Trident Nuclear Submarine Base, located 35 miles north of the city in Kings Bay, Georgia, employs an additional 9,000. The military is estimated to contribute approximately $8 billion to the local economy annually. Construction funding to support the Navy's plan to homeport a nuclear fleet in Mayport has been eliminated from the federal budget proposal, offset by some degree by the announcement Mayport would gain a group of amphibious assault ships and 2,000 sailors between 2013 and 2016. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)