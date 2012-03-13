(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S. luxury retailer The Neiman Marcus Group Inc. announced its intention to declare a dividend of up to $500 million.

-- We estimate that the dividend will be paid out of existing cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

-- We are affirming all ratings and the outlook on the company.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that credit protection measures will remain in line with current levels as increases in funded debt offset continued operational gains. Rating Action On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed all ratings on Dallas-based The Neiman Marcus Group Inc., including the 'B+' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable. Rationale The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's credit protection metrics are likely to remain in line with recent levels, as further operational gains offset the dividend payment and our view of more aggressive financial policies. The ratings on Neiman Marcus reflect Standard & Poor's view that its credit protection measures are weak, but should remain relatively consistent over the near term, as further operational gains offset an increase in debt. The company's "fair" business risk profile (based on our criteria) reflects its participation in the highly competitive department store sector, relatively narrow market compared with other department store operators, and small store base. Its solid position in the high-service, luxury merchandise specialty department store industry; strong vendor relationships; and improved operating performance over the past year somewhat offset these risks. In our view, Neiman Marcus has done a good job maintaining its reputation, merchandise, and customer service. The company continues to demonstrate positive operational momentum based on the strength of luxury retail sales. Retail same-store sales increased 7.8% for the quarter ended Jan. 28, 2012 and EBITDA margins increased to 14.3% from 13.8% period over period, based on continued full-price sales and positive operating leverage. We believe that further performance gains will occur over the next 12 months, but at a less robust rate. Specifically, our assumptions over the next year include:

-- Sales per square foot increase in the mid-single digits;

-- An increase in total square feet in the low-single digits, based on the addition of new stores;

-- We expect Direct Marketing to increase in the low-double digits;

-- We anticipate margins will demonstrate slight gains over the near term, based on continued strength in full-priced sales and positive operating leverage, partly offset by continued investment in infrastructure and technology initiatives;

-- Inventory growth in line with revenue increases; and

-- Dividend payment of $500 million, with the potential for further dividends in the next fiscal year. Although credit protection metrics have strengthened over the past year, we do not expect any further meaningful improvements over the next 12 months. We assess the company's financial profile as "highly leveraged" and expect this to continue, so long as the company is owned by private equity. EBITDA growth of about 14% contributed to leverage, declining to 5.5x for the 12 months ended Jan. 28, 2012, compared with 6.7x for the prior period in 2011. Interest coverage increased to 2.7x from 1.9x and funds from operations increased to 11.0% from 5.9% period over period. We expect that the increase in debt used to fund the anticipated dividend will likely negate any further improvements in the company's credit protection profile for the remainder of the fiscal year. We believe that the increased aggressiveness in the company's financial policies and the potential for further dividends will result in credit protection metrics remaining in line with current levels over the near term. Liquidity We assess Neiman Marcus' liquidity as "adequate" (based on our criteria), as we expect cash sources to exceed cash needs by at least 1.2x. We expect the company to maintain positive liquidity, even if EBITDA were to decline in the 15% area. Over the near term, we believe cash sources are likely to include about $150 million of cash on hand, about $150 million of free operating cash flow, and about $515 million of availability under its revolving credit facility. Cash uses include about $175 million for capital expenditures and some modest investment in working capital. Additionally, our assumption is that the company will pay a dividend of $500 million. Other relevant aspects include:

-- We estimate coverage of sources over uses be above 1.2x;

-- Net sources would be positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA;

-- No financial performance covenants;

-- Sound relationships with its banks; and

-- No meaningful debt maturities over the intermediate term. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Neiman Marcus, published on April 21, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Neiman Marcus reflects our expectation that operations are likely to perform well over the next 12 months--given continued strength in luxury retailing--but at a slower rate versus the previous year. We believe that performance will benefit from same-store sales increasing in the mid-single digits, direct marketing sales growth in the low-double digits, and EBITDA margins in the mid-14% area. However, we believe that the increased aggressiveness of the company's financial policies will negate any meaningful improvements in credit protection metrics. In our view, the increase in debt from the imminent dividend payment and the potential for further dividends over the near term will offset operational gains. Although unlikely over the near term, we could raise the company's rating if its revenues continue to grow at its current rate, margins increase by over 100 basis points, and the company significantly moderates its future dividend policies. Under this scenario, leverage would be under 5x and interest coverage would be in the mid-3x area. We could lower the rating if performance slows substantially due to an unexpected drop in luxury retail spending or if the company increases the amount of future dividends and issues debt to fund them. Under this scenario, the company would issue debt above $500 million and use the proceeds to pay a dividend, leading to leverage of about 6x Ratings List Ratings Affirmed The Neiman Marcus Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Senior Secured BB-

Recovery Rating 2 Subordinated B-

Recovery Rating 6 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)