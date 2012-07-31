(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the foreign-currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of JSC Spurt Bank (Spurt) at 'B', and BTA-Kazan (BTAK) at 'B-'. The Outlook for Spurt's IDR is Stable. The Outlook on BTAK was revised to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: Spurt Spurt's ratings reflect its narrow franchise, which, in Fitch's view, to a significant degree is driven by the shareholder's connections with local authorities/large businesses. Fitch believes that the negatives of these relationships, such as exposure to certain relatively low-yielding construction projects potentially linked to the local administration, so far has been counterbalanced by the availability of funding from large local (including state-owned) companies. Reflecting the above, profitability is weak, with the bank seeking higher margins in retail lending where it still has low expertise, and the depositor base is highly concentrated, giving rise to potential liquidity risk. While reported NPLs and restructured loans were a low 2.3% and 4%, respectively, of end-Q112 gross loans, there is substantial downside risk, in particular from exposures to construction projects (13% of gross loans), although partly mitigated by the links of some of Spurt's borrowers to the local authorities, particularly those benefiting from increased budgetary capital outlays in preparation for the Universiade sports event. Additionally, credit risks may stem from rapid growth of retail lending (65% in 2011) due to limited experience and untested collection capacity. Spurt's loss-absorption capacity is very limited: at end-Q112 the bank was able to create statutory impairment reserves up to a maximum 8.1% of the loan book, which is quite a modest level considering its high borrower concentrations and risks of retail lending. Capitalization has been supported by internal earnings generation and subordinated debt issues, including from the EBRD (which owns a 28% stake in the bank). An additional subordinated loan may be received in H212; however, Fitch estimates that it will only keep the bank's regulatory capital ratio at around the current level (14.5% at end-H112) taking into account Spurt's growth appetite. Liquidity is vulnerable, especially considering the high concentration on the largest five depositors (28% of total customer funds) and the bank's limited volume of available liquid assets sufficient to cover an outflow of only 14% of customer accounts. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Spurt Spurt's ratings may be downgraded in case of a weakening of relations with the local authorities and prominent domestic corporates. A negative credit action could also occur if liquidity tightens further or asset quality deteriorates putting pressure on capitalization, and the latter is not supported by equity injections. An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the near-term, although market franchise growth and greater diversification, combined with stronger capital and liquidity positions, would reduce downside rating risk. RATING ACTION RATIONALE: BTA-Kazan The revision of BTA-Kazan's (BTAK) Outlook to Negative reflects its weakened performance (RUB142m loss under IFRS in 2011) and uncertainty as to the bank's ability to achieve a sustainable turnaround in the near term given cost inefficiencies and potential weakening of asset quality. It also reflects current uncertainty about the prospective shareholder structure and strategy, as well iin respect to the shareholders' willingness to provide additional capital, which, given the negative profitability trend, may eventually be required. RATING DRIVERS: BTA--Kazan The bank's 'B-' Long-term IDR continues to reflect BTA-Kazan's weak franchise and asset quality, high exposure to project finance, modest capitalization and vulnerable liquidity. The bank's negative bottom line result is largely driven by high rental and personnel costs partly explained by the recent development of its retail business. The bank is unlikely to return to profitability during 2012, given the low asset growth expected for the rest of the year. Fitch is concerned with the on-going changes in the bank's shareholding structure. While the most substantial 47% stake is still controlled by Kazakhstan-based BTA Bank (Long-term IDR: 'RD'), the agency understands that the remaining shares are in the hands of a group of local business partners, who are currently in the process of splitting up their assets. The bank expects that a clearer ownership structure and strategy may emerge after the supervisory board meeting in end-August 2012. BTAK's weak loan quality is indicated by NPLs and restructured loans of, respectively, 4.4% and 21%, at end-Q112. At the same time, loan impairment reserves covered NPLs and renegotiated loans by only 16.5%. The bank's top 25 loan exposures (3.4x equity) were largely represented by real estate projects, which are characterized by long grace periods and low interest rates, which weighs on the bank's pre-impairment profitability and potentially asset quality. At the same time, the bank's loss absorption capacity remains quite low - it could increase loan impairment reserves up to only 8.9% of the gross loan book without breaching regulatory capital requirements. The bank's regulatory total capital ratio increased to 13% at end-Q212 from a low 10.5% at end-Q112 mainly due to a RUB400m subordinated loan received in June 2012. BTAK expects another RUB250m subordinated debt contribution in H212 from one of its current shareholders; however, the quality of this capital is undermined by significant lending (49% of FCC at end-Q112) to the businesses of the same shareholder. Liquidity is tight with BTAK's liquid assets (net of potential cash uses) covering 12.5% of total customer accounts at end-6M12, exposing the bank to risks of volatility in its small and potentially flighty retail customer base. The risks are somewhat mitigated by quite moderate depositor concentrations and additional liquidity which can be sourced from selling of blue-chip equities (with fair value covering a further 14% of the depositor base at end-Q212). RATING SENSITIVITIES: BTA-Kazan The ratings may be downgraded in case of BTAK's further equity erosion and /or weakening of the shareholders' support stance. The Outlook may be revised back to Stable if the bank returns to profitable operations without significant risk of relapses due to, for example, asset quality issues, and shareholders demonstrate commitment in the form of equity support for the bank. The rating actions are as follows: Spurt --Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'; --Support Rating affirmed at '5'; --Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'; --National Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB-(rus)'; Outlook Stable. BTAK --Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'; --Support Rating affirmed at '5'; --Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'; --National Long-term rating affirmed at 'BB-(RUS)'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, 'National Ratings Criteria' dated 19 January 2011, 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', dated 16 August 2011 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governa