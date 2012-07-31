(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Teck Resources Limited's (Teck; NYSE: TCK; TSE: TCKb) new notes consisting of: --$500 million 2.5% notes due 2018; --$750 million 3.75% notes due 2023; --$500 million 5.4% notes due 2043 at 'BBB'. Proceeds of the notes are expected to be used to redeem high coupon debt over the balance of the year as well as general corporate purposes. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings reflect Teck's modest financial leverage, long lived reserves, leading low cost position in zinc, its leading position in the seaborne hard metallurgical coal market, and solid core position in copper. At June 30, 2012, liquidity remained strong with C$1.1 billion available under credit facilities and C$3.6 billion in cash on hand. Teck's $1 billion facility matures July 2016. The credit facilities require Teck to maintain a debt to total capitalization ratio of not more than 0.5:1.0. Fitch estimates the ratio at 0.3:1.0 as of June 30, 2012. Pro forma scheduled debt maturities over the next five years are estimated to be C$359 million in 2012, C$14 million in 2013, C$30 million in 2014, C$331 million in 2015 and C$44 million in 2016. Teck has various expansion plans and expects to increase coal production from 22.8 million metric tons (mt) in 2011 to 28 million mt in 2013. In copper, Teck has completed the feasibility study for the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project and is working on the feasibility study for the Relincho project, both in Chile. Teck targets oil sands activities to generate 30,000 barrels per day by 2016. Fitch expects zinc production to be flat to down over the period. Fitch expects the company to be slightly free cash flow positive in 2012 after C$2.1 billion in capital expenditure. Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage to be less than 2.5 times (x) on average over the next 24 months. For the latest 12 months (LTM) ended June 30, 2012, FFO adjusted leverage was about 1.6x and total debt of C$7 billion to LTM operating EBITDA of C$5.4 billion was 1.3x. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Teck will maintain its current financial profile and opportunistically repay high coupon debt. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating actions include: --A sustainable reduction in financial leverage. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating actions include: --A leveraged acquisition, substantial share repurchases, or an extended period of lower prices for copper, metallurgical coal, or zinc. Fitch currently rates Teck as follows: --Issuer Default Rating 'BBB'; --$1 billion bank credit facility 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology (New York Ratings Team)