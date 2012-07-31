(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its long-term issuer credit rating on the Federal Home Loan Bank of Seattle (FHLB Seattle) by lowering it to 'AA' from 'AA+'. The outlook remains negative, and the short-term rating remains unchanged at 'A-1+'. The rating reflects FHLB Seattle's unchanged stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'a+', plus two notches of uplift to reflect expected extraordinary government support if needed, according to our government-related entity criteria (see "Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 9, 2010). Our rating on an institution that has an SACP of 'a+' and a "very high" likelihood of receiving extraordinary support from a government rated 'AA+', should be 'AA' (see "U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' Unsolicited Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Remains Negative On Continued Political And Fiscal Risks," published June 8, 2012). At the time FHLB Seattle's SACP declined to 'a+' (see "Federal Home Loan Bank of Seattle 'AA+/A-1+' Rating Affirmed; Outlook Revised To Negative From Stable," published July 2, 2010), we should have lowered our long-term issuer credit rating on the bank to 'AA'. The rating on the senior unsecured consolidated obligations of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, which are based on the joint and several liability of the 12 Federal Home Loan Banks, is unaffected. The rating on the system's debt is the same as the sovereign rating on the U.S., which reflects our opinion that the likelihood of extraordinary government support is almost certain. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Federal Home Loan Bank of Seattle 'AA+/A-1+' Rating Affirmed; Outlook Revised To Negative From Stable, July 2, 2010 RATINGS LIST Rating Lowered

