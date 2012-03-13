(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Recent capital outlays by U.S. competitive local exchange carrier Integra Telecom have affected free operating cash flow (FOCF) and increased leverage.

-- Lower-than-expected EBITDA has resulted in further pressure on covenant cushions.

-- We are revising our outlook on the company to negative from stable.

-- Our outlook revision underscores the diminished flexibility Integra's new management team will have in executing its operating strategy, although we believe the company could stabilize and improve covenant headroom and FOCF during the second half of 2012. Rating Action On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Portland, Ore.-based competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) Integra Telecom Inc. and revised the outlook to negative from stable. Our other ratings on the company's debt remain unchanged, including our 'B-' rating on intermediate holding company Integra Telecom Holdings Inc.'s $250 million term loan and $475 million senior secured note. The '5' recovery rating on the debt indicates prospects for modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also rate a $60 million first-out revolving credit facility 'BB-' with a '1' recovery rating, indicating prospects for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale Our outlook revision follows flat to declining EBITDA over the last 12 to 18 months, which, when combined with the company's recent aggressive capital spending for growth initiatives, has increasingly pressured covenant cushions, and resulted in material free operating cash flow (FOCF) deficits. Although we believe the company could stabilize and improve covenant headroom and FOCF during the second half of 2012, we also recognize that a downgrade is possible without operating improvements and increased covenant headroom. The ratings on Integra reflect intense industry competition and pricing pressure, exposure to small-to-midsized businesses (SMBs) more sensitive to economic conditions, negative FOCF generation, and limited covenant cushions. Competition includes larger, better capitalized incumbent local exchange carriers (ILECs) and increasingly competitive cable operators. Strong EBITDA margins relative to its CLEC peers and the company's ownership of fiber assets partly offset the business risks. We characterize the business risk profile as "vulnerable" and the financial risk profile as "aggressive" (per our criteria). Integra's capital structure is aggressively leveraged, with operating-lease adjusted debt to EBITDA of 4.5x as of Sept. 30, 2011. This has increased in the near term due to expansionary capital outlays designed to generate future EBITDA growth. Leverage remains within the range for the current rating, although EBITDA is below our original expectations. Moreover, Integra's second management change in about a year raises uncertainty regarding strategic direction and operating conditions. While about 75% of capital expenditures are success-based, providing cash flow flexibility for the current management team, our expectations of limited covenant cushions leave less financial flexibility if EBITDA growth is delayed or does not materialize. Integra serves nearly 100,000 customers across 11 states in the western U.S., with a significant concentration in the Pacific Northwest. While most of the company's customer count consists of SMBs, it derives about 57% of its total revenues from companies that spend at least $1,000 per month with Integra. The company faces substantial competition from the large incumbent operator Qwest Corp., which CenturyLink Inc. recently acquired, and cable operator Comcast Corp. We expect competition to increase from CenturyLink following its Qwest acquisition and from cable operators more aggressively pursuing smaller business customers. Other business risks include price competition and elevated, but moderating, customer churn rates, mainly attributable to the economic weakness and slow recovery for SMBs. Monthly churn averaged about 1.5% (up from historical levels in the low-1.0% area) during the peak of the recession and has since declined to an average of about 1.3% in 2011. In addition, as the company proactively signed customers to multiple-year contracts over the past two years, it provided price concessions which hurt revenue. Nonetheless, adjusted EBITDA margins (including non-cash stock compensation expense) remain strong relative to CLEC peers at 31% as of Sept. 30, 2011. Integra's cost structure benefits from fiber assets and network facilities purchased through acquisitions. Liquidity We consider Integra's liquidity "less than adequate" (under our criteria), primarily due to our expectations that cushion under the maximum total leverage covenant, which is currently below 15%, could drop below 10% in the near term, hampering financial flexibility. Covenant headroom is likely to be limited during 2012, but covenants do not tighten until early 2014, and Integra currently has full availability on its $60 million revolving credit facility due December 2014 (its earliest debt maturity). Furthermore, Integra had $35 million of cash as of Sept. 30, 2011, although cash balances in 2012 could be lower due to high capital expenditures in prior quarters. While the company could reduce capital outlays to boost near-term cash flows, it would need to remain cognizant of longer term competitive industry conditions. Recovery analysis For the full recovery report, see the recovery report on Integra, to be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is negative. Declining EBITDA over the last 12 to 18 months, combined with the company's recent aggressive capital spending for growth initiatives, has resulted in diminished cushion under financial covenants. As Integra's new management team pursues its strategic direction, we will monitor the company's operations and strategy, including the balance between conservation of capital and cash flows versus growth investments to counter competitive pressures. We could lower the rating within the next year if earnings and covenant cushions are not on a trajectory to improve, competitive conditions intensify, or economic conditions worsen. This could stem from higher revenue churn or operational missteps, resulting in adjusted leverage approaching 5x and covenant limitations that affect revolver availability, with no prospect for improvement. To From Integra Telecom Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Integra Telecom Holdings Inc. Senior Secured revolver BB-

Recovery Rating 1 Senior Secured 1st-lien term ln B-

Recovery Rating 5 Senior Secured nts B-

Recovery Rating 5 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)