July 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following Orem, Utah debt at 'AA+': --$22.2 million water and storm sewer revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by net water and storm sewer revenues after payment of maintenance and operations expenses. KEY RATING DRIVERS HEALTHY SERVICE AREA: The Orem water and storm sewer systems provide essential services to a suburban service area with healthy economic performance. STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The systems have delivered strong financial results with good debt service coverage ratios and solid liquidity. LOW DEBT BURDEN: Debt levels are low, with faster-than-average amortization, and the utilities' capital plans include no additional borrowing in the next five years. AMPLE WATER SUPPLIES: The water system benefits from an ample, secure supply of water that requires limited treatment and allows the system to offer low rates compared to other Utah water utilities and to sell surplus water to a neighboring town. CREDIT PROFILE The city of Orem, situated about 40 miles south of Salt Lake City, serves a population of 88,000 people. The water system, which provides the bulk of the revenues pledged under the indenture, serves 21,807 customers and is growing gradually at about 1% a year. The water system has a diverse customer base with about 4% of revenues provided by the top 10 retail customers and about 65% of revenues from residential accounts. The storm sewer system has a more concentrated customer base with about 22% of revenues from the top 10 customers. The top three customers are stable religious or educational institutions, somewhat offsetting concerns about this concentration. STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Financial operations are sound. All-in debt service coverage has averaged a strong 2.0 times (x) over the past three years. Coverage fell to as low as 1.5x in 2010 due to wet weather that reduced outdoor watering demand and an increase in spending, but coverage recovered to a solid 1.9x in 2011 and is expected to be close to that level in 2012 and 2013. The utility's liquidity position has remained solid with unrestricted cash and investments equal to 380 days of operating expenses at the end of fiscal 2011. The system has made timely increases in water rates in recent years with rates rising an average of 3% annually from 2009 to 2013. Water rates remain low in comparison to other Utah communities and equal a moderate 0.7% of median household income (MHI). Storm sewer rates are adjusted less frequently and equal just 0.1% of MHI. MODEST DEBT BURDEN Debt levels are likely to remain low over the next five years. Long-term debt per customer is $1,045, and amortization is above-average with 47% of debt repaid in 10 years and 100% in 20 years. The city currently has no borrowing plans, but has identified stormwater infrastructure needs that may require as much as $10 million in further borrowing over the next several years. The city's debt burden would remain manageable and in line with rating-level medians with borrowing on that scale. AMPLE WATER SUPPLIES Orem benefits from a sufficient water supply provided by a combination of spring, well and surface water fed by the winter snows and spring rains of the nearby Uinta Mountains. The city owns the rights to spring and well water that provide about 40% of its water at low cost with minimal treatment. The Metropolitan Water District of Orem (MWDO) owns the rights to storage and surface water that supplies the remaining 60% of the city's water. Although a separate legal entity from the city, the MWDO was created to acquire, develop, store and sell water for the benefit of the city, and the organization's board is appointed by the city. The city currently has legal entitlement to about twice its average daily water needs and expects its current supplies to be adequate through at least 2035. Orem's surface water is treated by the CUWCD's Central Utah Project at the Utah Valley Water Treatment Plant along with water for the neighboring city of Provo. SOLID SERVICE AREA Orem's economy outperformed the national economy in recent years. The city's jobless rate was 5.9% in May 2012, considerably below the nation's 7.9% jobless rate and down about one percentage point from a year earlier. The regional economy is dominated by large, relatively stable governmental, educational and healthcare employers, including the Brigham Young University in Provo and Utah Valley University in Orem. The city also benefits from close proximity to the state's biggest metropolitan area in Salt Lake City. MHI is healthy at about 98% of the national level, but only 90% of the state level. The city is home to about 4,500 businesses, including a retail hub around the 180-store University Mall. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was informed by information from CreditScope and IHS Global Insights. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', dated June 12, 2012; --'U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 10, 2011; --'2012 Water and Sewer Medians', dated Dec. 8, 2011; --'2012 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector', dated Dec. 8, 2011. 