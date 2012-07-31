(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has revised to Negative from Stable the Rating Outlook of Banco Agricola's (Agricola) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This action follows Fitch's revision of El Salvador's sovereign rating Outlook to Negative from Stable. (For additional details, see 'Fitch Revises El Salvador's Rating Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BB", dated July 24th, 2012 and available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.) In turn, HSBC Salvadoreno's IDRs and National Ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative, pending the completion of the sale agreement between HSBC Holdings and Banco Davivienda (Davivienda), which is expected to take place this year. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Agricola's and HSBC Salvadoreno's IDRs are two notches above the sovereign rating and at the same level of El Salvador's country ceiling. An eventual downgrade of El Salvador's sovereign rating could result in a downgrade of the country ceiling, which would, in turn, lead to a downgrade of Agricola's IDRs, accordingly. On the other hand, if the sovereign ratings are eventually affirmed at 'BB' and the Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative, it is highly likely that Agricola's IDR would also be affirmed with a Stable Outlook. Agricola's Viability Rating (VR), currently at 'bbb-' could also be downgraded in the event of a reduction in the country ceiling, reflecting the increased risks of a deteriorated operating environment. Agricola's IDRs are underpinned by the bank's sound financial condition, reflected in its strong local franchise, sound performance, robust capitalization, good asset quality, ample depositary base, and strong loss-absorption capacity. Agricola's ratings also consider the bank's proven resilience to downturns in economic cycles and its dominant position in the local market. However, the bank's ratings factor in El Salvador's challenging economic conditions, which may still have some impact on the asset quality and growth prospects. On the other hand, the downside potential on Agricola's IDRs is limited to one notch given the moderate probability of support that it would receive from Bancolombia ('BBB'), should it be required, which is reflected on Agricola's support rating of '3'. Fitch believes that Agricola's national ratings would not be affected should El Salvador's sovereign and country ceiling be downgraded. HSBC Salvadoreno's IDRs were placed on Rating Watch Negative on Jan. 27, 2012, after the announcement of HSBC's agreement to sell its operations in El Salvador, Honduras, and Costa Rica to Banco Davivienda of Colombia. The Rating Watch indicates that there is a heightened probability of a potential downgrade of HSBC Salvadoreno's ratings once the transaction is completed. Fitch's base case scenario considers that the Rating Watch Negative will be resolved before any further rating action on El Salvador's sovereign rating takes place. However, in the event that this transaction is not completed, the Rating Watch Negative would be replaced by a Negative Outlook, in line with that of the sovereign. If Fitch downgrades El Salvador's sovereign rating before the acquisition is completed, HSBC Salvadoreno's IDRs are also likely to be downgraded similar to those of Agricola. In any scenario, HSBC Salvadoreno's VR is expected to remain at its current level given the bank's financial profile. Established in 1955, Agricola is the largest and most diversified bank in El Salvador and one of the major players in Central America. In May 2007, Bancolombia completed de acquisition of Agricola. At present, Bancolombia, directly or indirectly, owns around 99% of Agricola's shares. As of March 2012, Agricola's market share in terms of assets and deposits was 28.4% and 27%, respectively. HSBC Salvadoreno is the fourth largest bank in El Salvador in terms of assets, with a market share of 14.1% as of March 2012. The bank has a well-balanced loan portfolio and a nationwide network of 344 points of service. HSBC Salvadoreno consolidates two financial services subsidiaries in El Salvador. HSBCS is part of a local financial group consolidated under Inversiones Financieras HSBC, S.A. (IFHSBC), where it accounts for the majority of consolidated assets and earnings. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Banco Agricola: --Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Viability rating at 'bbb-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F3'; --Support at '3'; --National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable; --National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(slv)'; --National-scale rating for local issues of senior unsecured debt at 'AAA(slv)'; --National-scale rating for local issues of senior secured debt at 'AAA(slv)'. Inversiones Financieras Banco Agricola --National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable; --National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(slv)'. Banco HSBC Salvadoreno: --Viability Rating at 'bb'. The following ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative Banco HSBC Salvadoreno: --Long-term IDR 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Support '2'; --Long-term National Rating 'AAA(slv)'; --Short-term National Rating 'F1+(slv)'; --Senior Unsecured Debt Long-term Rating 'AAA(slv)'; --Senior Secured Debt Long-term Rating 'AAA(slv)'; --Senior Unsecured Debt Short-term Rating 'F1+(slv)'; --Senior Secured Debt Short-term Rating 'F1+(slv)'. Inversiones Financieras HSBC: --Long-term National Rating 'AAA(slv)'; --Short-term National Rating 'F1+(slv)'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)