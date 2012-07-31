(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- New York-based publisher and direct marketer Reader's Digest Assn.
Inc.'s revenue and EBITDA trends have been weaker than we had expected.
-- We placed our ratings on the company, including the 'CCC+' corporate
credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- The CreditWatch listing reflects our concern that declining global
economic fundamentals could continue over the near-to-intermediate term,
straining the company's liquidity.
Rating Action
On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'CCC+'
corporate credit rating and 'CCC' senior secured ratings for New York-based
publisher and direct marketer Reader's Digest Assn. Inc. on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects our concern that continued weak operating
performance and negative discretionary cash flow may result in meaningful
reduction in the company's cash balances and that it may need an amendment to
its credit facility within the next year. Reader's Digest's direct mail and
publishing business are subject to significant medium term structural risks,
and we view a meaningful decline in liquidity or a covenant violation as a key
short-term catalyst that would contribute to a payment default
Sales, pro forma for discontinued operations and fresh start accounting, fell
11.3% in the three months ended March 31, 2012, while negative covenant EBITDA
increased to $37.7 million from $16.2 million on the inability to reduce costs
at the same pace as the revenue declines. Cash balances are the primary source
of liquidity as the company does not have a revolving credit facility. Liquid
cash balances were only $81.6 million as of March 31, 2012, after subtracting
$72.3 million of cash held by foreign subsidiaries, while negative
discretionary cash flow was about $84 million for the 12 months ended March
31, 2012.
We also expect the company to continue facing secular pressure in its
publications and direct marketing businesses, restricting its ability to
improve operating performance and generate positive discretionary cash flow.
For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, pro forma for the impact of fresh
start accounting and the divestiture of Every Day with Rachael Ray, music and
video revenue declined about 14.5%, books revenue declined about 9.1%, and
magazine circulation revenue declined 4.9%. Advertising and non-published
products and services revenue, supported by increased North America
partnership licensing and advertising revenue, increased 11.7%.
As of March 31, 2012, pro forma for $60 million of debt repayment in the
second quarter 2012, the company had roughly a 37% pro forma EBITDA margin of
compliance against its 7.5x total leverage test. The total leverage covenant
tightens to 6.25x on Sept. 30, 2012. We estimate that the margin of compliance
may rapidly contract over the near term due to weak operating performance.
Covenant EBITDA is calculated on a trailing-four-quarter basis and allows for
a number of add-backs such as up to $25 million of annual restructuring
expenses, foreign exchange losses, Ab Circle Pro Federal Trade Commission
settlements, and purchase accounting/fresh start accounting adjustments.
Unlike previous credit agreements, negative EBITDA quarters are included in
the calculation.
We believe initiatives to improve profitability by refocusing on core brands
to optimize business and asset returns, cut costs, and divest unprofitable
business were critical elements missing from Readers Digest's 2009 in-court
reorganization. We see a significant risk that liquidity may be depleted
before the company completes its restructuring objectives.
Outlook
In resolving the CreditWatch, we will reassess the company's liquidity and
ability to maintain an adequate compliance with financial covenants. If we
conclude that cash balances could decline below $100 million within the next
year, or it becomes apparent that the margin of covenant compliance could
decline below 10%-15%, we will most likely downgrade the corporate credit
rating.
Ratings List
Reader's Digest Assn. Inc.
RDA Holding Co.
Ratings On CreditWatch
To From
Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Watch Neg/-- CCC+/Negative/--
Senior Secured
Local Currency CCC /Watch Neg CCC /Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 5 5
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)