(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- New York-based publisher and direct marketer Reader's Digest Assn. Inc.'s revenue and EBITDA trends have been weaker than we had expected.

-- We placed our ratings on the company, including the 'CCC+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The CreditWatch listing reflects our concern that declining global economic fundamentals could continue over the near-to-intermediate term, straining the company's liquidity. Rating Action On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'CCC+' corporate credit rating and 'CCC' senior secured ratings for New York-based publisher and direct marketer Reader's Digest Assn. Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects our concern that continued weak operating performance and negative discretionary cash flow may result in meaningful reduction in the company's cash balances and that it may need an amendment to its credit facility within the next year. Reader's Digest's direct mail and publishing business are subject to significant medium term structural risks, and we view a meaningful decline in liquidity or a covenant violation as a key short-term catalyst that would contribute to a payment default Sales, pro forma for discontinued operations and fresh start accounting, fell 11.3% in the three months ended March 31, 2012, while negative covenant EBITDA increased to $37.7 million from $16.2 million on the inability to reduce costs at the same pace as the revenue declines. Cash balances are the primary source of liquidity as the company does not have a revolving credit facility. Liquid cash balances were only $81.6 million as of March 31, 2012, after subtracting $72.3 million of cash held by foreign subsidiaries, while negative discretionary cash flow was about $84 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. We also expect the company to continue facing secular pressure in its publications and direct marketing businesses, restricting its ability to improve operating performance and generate positive discretionary cash flow. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, pro forma for the impact of fresh start accounting and the divestiture of Every Day with Rachael Ray, music and video revenue declined about 14.5%, books revenue declined about 9.1%, and magazine circulation revenue declined 4.9%. Advertising and non-published products and services revenue, supported by increased North America partnership licensing and advertising revenue, increased 11.7%. As of March 31, 2012, pro forma for $60 million of debt repayment in the second quarter 2012, the company had roughly a 37% pro forma EBITDA margin of compliance against its 7.5x total leverage test. The total leverage covenant tightens to 6.25x on Sept. 30, 2012. We estimate that the margin of compliance may rapidly contract over the near term due to weak operating performance. Covenant EBITDA is calculated on a trailing-four-quarter basis and allows for a number of add-backs such as up to $25 million of annual restructuring expenses, foreign exchange losses, Ab Circle Pro Federal Trade Commission settlements, and purchase accounting/fresh start accounting adjustments. Unlike previous credit agreements, negative EBITDA quarters are included in the calculation. We believe initiatives to improve profitability by refocusing on core brands to optimize business and asset returns, cut costs, and divest unprofitable business were critical elements missing from Readers Digest's 2009 in-court reorganization. We see a significant risk that liquidity may be depleted before the company completes its restructuring objectives. Outlook In resolving the CreditWatch, we will reassess the company's liquidity and ability to maintain an adequate compliance with financial covenants. If we conclude that cash balances could decline below $100 million within the next year, or it becomes apparent that the margin of covenant compliance could decline below 10%-15%, we will most likely downgrade the corporate credit rating. Related Criteria And Research

To From Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Watch Neg/-- CCC+/Negative/-- Senior Secured Local Currency CCC /Watch Neg CCC /Watch Pos Recovery Rating 5 5 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)