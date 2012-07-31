(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to the following Oakland Park, FL (the city) revenue bonds: --Approximately $16 million water and sewer revenue bonds, series 2012. The series 2012 bonds are expected to sell Aug. 22 through negotiated sale. Proceeds will provide funds for the water and sewer utility system's (the system) ongoing capital program. In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA-' rating on $14.6 million in outstanding parity bonds: The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The series 2012 bonds and outstanding parity bonds are senior lien obligations, secured by net system revenues after payment of operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses. The current offering will not be issued with a debt service reserve fund, but outstanding parity bonds are secured by a surety funded debt service reserve. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOUND FINANCIAL PROFILE: Strong financial margins continue to yield robust debt service coverage and healthy liquidity. Future financial metrics will soften with the proposed bond issue, although Fitch does not anticipate a meaningful change in performance. AUTOMATIC ADJUSTMENT OF RATES: Fitch views positively the city's policy requiring an automatic adjustment of rates to ensure full cost recovery of purchased water and wastewater treatment expenses. FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE: Including the current offering, the system's debt levels are notably low and no additional borrowing plans are expected over the medium term. ABOVE AVERAGE RATES: The system's combined rates remain on the higher end, prompting concerns that future flexibility could diminish and rate fatigue could ensue. MANAGEABLE CAPITAL PROGRAM: Capital needs are limited given the system's reduced role as a water distribution and wastewater collection system. SATISFACTORY LEGAL PROVISIONS: Fitch considers both the rate covenant and additional bonds test adequate. CREDIT PROFILE STABLE SERVICE AREA AND CUSTOMER BASE Located in central Broward County, approximately two miles north of Ft. Lauderdale, the city's utility system provides water transmission and distribution and wastewater collection and conveyance service to a relatively small customer base. The service area is coterminous with the city and includes nearly 7,700 water customers and 6,800 sewer accounts. The system's customer base is somewhat diverse as approximately 73% of accounts consist of residential homes and the 10 largest users account for a moderate 18.7% of gross income. Given the built out nature of the service area, growth in customer accounts over the past five fiscal years has been minimal, with total accounts increasing by an average of less than 1% annually. Future growth is expected to remain at about this level through the current forecast period. The city purchases potable water from the city of Ft. Lauderdale pursuant to a 30-year bulk user agreement that expires in 2023. Wastewater treatment service is also purchased through bulk user agreements. Ft. Lauderdale treats approximately 78% of Oakland Park's flows, while Broward County's utility system treats the balance (Fitch rates Broward County's water and sewer utility revenue bonds 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook). SOUND HISTORICAL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE SHOULD CONTINUE Financial results have remained strong, largely due to good cost recovery and yearly rate hikes that positively offset declines in usage related to conservation efforts and economic conditions. In 2009 the city enacted a four year schedule of annual rate hikes as well as a policy requiring an automatic pass through of purchased water and wastewater treatment expenses to city customers. To date all of the city's scheduled rate hikes have been implemented and water and wastewater rate hikes imposed by the city's regional service providers have been passed through in full to end users. The city's rate action in 2009 also included an automatic annual rate index adjustment based on the consumer price index (CPI) beginning in fiscal 2014. For fiscal 2012 the city's average combined monthly water and sewer bill totaled nearly $82 for residential customers, equal to an above average 2.2% of median household income. Net operating revenues covered the first full year of debt service on the system's 2010 bond issue as well as subordinate lien debt related to a prior borrowing by a robust 2.8x in fiscal 2011. After declining to a low point of about $3.1 million in fiscal 2009, liquidity more than doubled to $7.3 million by the close of fiscal 2011, leaving the system with a healthy cash position equal to 235 days cash on hand. Financial projections appear reasonable, although the forecast holds consumption constant through 2017 despite more recent declines in usage. Additional assumptions incorporated in the projections include yearly rate hikes based on CPI, stagnate customer growth and a sizeable increase in annual debt service (ADS) related to the proposed debt issuance. All-in ADS coverage is projected to stay at or slightly above 1.7x through fiscal 2017. MANAGEABLE CAPITAL PROGRAM The 2013-2017 CIP is sized at $19.5 million. The multi-year plan is slightly less than the prior 2011 capital program, although the need to replace, repair and rehabilitate aged distribution and transmission lines throughout the system remains the same. Overall, the CIP is expected to be funded almost entirely from long-term debt issuance (86%), including proceeds from the 2010 bonds and the current offering. A relatively small portion of the capital program will be funded on a pay-go basis. Projected cash flows demonstrate sufficient excess cash to meet planned pay-go amounts. FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE Leverage ratios are low and compare favorably to similarly rated utilities, primarily due to the lack of costly water and wastewater treatment plants that typically command larger capital needs and debt issuance. All-in ADS consumed a notably low 8% of gross revenues in fiscal 2011, and debt on a per capita basis totaled less than $400. Oakland Park's population totals about 41,400. Unemployment is low (6.1% as of May 2012) relative to the state (8.6%) and nation (8.4%), and income levels measure slightly below the state and nation. Collection of annual billings remains healthy; management reports a collection rate of approximately 96%. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)