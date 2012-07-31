BRIEF-Sunstone Hotel investors announces sale of 444-room Fairmont Newport Beach for $125 mln
* Sunstone Hotel investors announces the sale of the 444-room Fairmont Newport beach for $125.0 million
July 31 Moody's says Lowe's unsolicited offer to acquire RONA is a medium term credit positive (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Vanguard chester funds reports a 5.12 percent passive stake in netapp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Granahan Investment Management Inc reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of December 31, 2016- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: