(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the ratings of 10 regulatory capital securities previously issued by seven Mexican banks. The downgrades reflect the application of Fitch's criteria for 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', which was published on Dec. 15, 2011. Fitch has also removed the ratings from Rating Watch Negative. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Under the revised criteria, bank regulatory capital securities are notched down from an anchor rating to reflect an assessment of loss severity relative to the 'average' recoveries assumed for typical bank senior debt (up to two notches) and an assessment of incremental non-performance risk relative to the point at which a bank might be deemed to have 'failed' or become 'non-viable'. These two components are additive. Under most circumstances, the anchor rating is a bank's Viability Rating (VR) or the VR of a bank's parent, so the securities' ratings are most sensitive to future changes in these VRs. Fitch's VRs reflect Fitch's assessment of a bank's risk of failing and exclude the potential provision of extraordinary sovereign support. They are assigned using Fitch's 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 16, 2011. The anchor rating for notching the local subordinated issues is the national-scale counterparty rating of these banks. For Mexican banks, the notching for non-performance risk has been determined at two notches from the anchor rating. These are added up to the notching for loss severity, which is one notch for plain vanilla subordinated securities or two notches for junior subordinated securities. Therefore, the ratings for most Mexican bank hybrids are three or four notches below the respective anchor rating. Fitch has downgraded and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following global scale ratings: Ixe Banco: --USD120 million junior subordinated perpetual notes to 'BB-' from 'BB+'; --USD120 million 10-year junior subordinated securities to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. Banca Mifel: --USD100 million perpetual non cumulative junior subordinated callables notes to 'B-' from 'B'. Fitch has downgraded and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following national scale ratings: Banco Mercantil del Norte (Banorte): --Local issue of plain-vanilla subordinated debentures under the code 'BANORTE 09' to 'A+(mex)' from 'AA(mex)'. Banco Regional de Monterrey (Banregio): --Local issue of junior subordinated debentures under the code 'BAREGIO 07' to 'BBB+(mex)' from 'A(mex)'. Banco Interacciones: --Local issue of plain-vanilla subordinated debentures under the code 'BINTER 07' to 'BBB(mex)' from 'A-(mex)'; --Local issue of plain-vanilla subordinated debentures under the code 'BINTER 08' to 'BBB(mex)' from 'A-(mex)'; --Local issue of plain-vanilla subordinated debentures under the code 'BINTER 10' to 'BBB(mex)' from 'A-(mex)'. Banco Azteca: --Local issue of junior subordinated debentures under the code 'BAZTECA 08' to 'BBB-(mex)' from 'A-(mex)'. Banco Ve Por Mas (Banco BX+): --Local issue of junior subordinated debentures under the code 'BCOBX+ 10' to 'BB+(mex)' from 'BBB(mex)'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 16, 2011; --'National Ratings Criteria', dated Jan. 19, 2011; --' Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities ', dated Dec. 15, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria National Ratings Criteria Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities (New York Ratings Team)