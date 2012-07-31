(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Dublin, Ohio-based distributor Cardinal Health Inc. (A-/Stable/A-2) are not
affected by Express Scripts Inc.'s decision not to renew its pharmaceutical
distribution agreement with the company. The agreement expires on Sept. 30,
2012, and represents approximately $9 billion of annual bulk revenue. As we have
previously published, we believe that the Express business is very low profit
given its bulk nature, and Cardinal Health would reduce costs to offset the loss
of the contract and would continue to adhere to a financial policy consistent
with a "modest" financial risk profile. Furthermore, Cardinal Health will still
generate around $100 billion of annual revenues, which will allow the company to
continue to negotiate favorable pricing and rebate terms with pharmaceutical
manufacturers.
The ratings on Cardinal Health reflect the company's "satisfactory" business
risk profile and modest financial risk profile. The satisfactory business risk
profile incorporates the company's strong market position, favorable industry
trends, and improving profitability, as well as its narrow operating focus and
some customer concentration. The modest financial risk profile incorporates
its conservative financial policies and "strong" liquidity. The ratings also
reflect Standard & Poor's expectations for low-single-digit organic revenue
growth in fiscal 2012 (in line with year-to-date growth), stable to improving
margins, and substantial cash flow. Our revenue growth assumptions are largely
in line with our expectations for the industry, as the transition from branded
to generic drugs will pressure revenues. We have projected a 10-basis-point
annual improvement in EBITDA margin over each of the next two years (excluding
the impact of the contract loss), largely because of the conversion to more
profitable generic drugs. Our base-case expectations incorporate Cardinal
Health's settlement with the Drug Enforcement Agency regarding its Lakeland
distribution center, which was announced on May 15, 2012.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)