March 13 - Overview

-- U.S.-based container products provider The Container Store Inc. is refinancing its domestic bank debt and mezzanine notes

-- We are assigning a preliminary 'B-' corporate credit rating to the company.

-- We are also assigning a preliminary 'B-' issue-level rating and a preliminary '4' recovery rating to the company's proposed $275 million term loan.

-- The outlook is stable, based on our belief that the company's credit metrics will remain in line with a highly leveraged financial risk profile. Rating Action On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'B-' corporate credit rating to Coppell, Texas-based The Container Store Inc. At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'B-' issue-level rating (the same as the preliminary corporate credit rating) with the preliminary '4' recovery rating to the company's proposed $275 million term loan facility. The company plans to use proceeds from the facility to refinance its domestic bank loan and mezzanine notes. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's view that The Container Store Inc. has a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, as defined in our criteria, resulting from the 2007 leveraged buyout (LBO) of the company by Leonard Green & Partners L.P. This acquisition added a substantial amount of debt to the company's balance sheet and led to a significant weakening of cash flow protection measures. Moreover, The Container Store's postbuyout capital structure includes preferred equity, which accrues dividends. We see this security as a means for extracting cash, if the credit facility is amended in the future to provide for this, and we would anticipate the replacement of the preferred stock with debt upon a future change in control. As such, we treat this preferred stock and the accrued dividend as debt in our ratio calculation, according to our criteria. Credit measures have remained weak since the LBO transaction and are unlikely to significantly improve over the near term. Although we expect profitability improvement will propel modest EBITDA growth over the near term, we anticipate that total debt to EBITDA will likely remain elevated at over 10x and EBITDA interest coverage will remain thin at less than 1.0x. We view the company's business profile as "vulnerable," under our criteria, reflecting its participation in the very fragmented storage and organization segment of the retail industry, and competitive pressures from mass retailers, discounters, and home furnishing retailers. We anticipate modest operational gains as the U.S. economy continues to improve, but Elfa's (Container Store's international subsidiary) performance will likely remain challenged by the weakness in Europe. Our specific assumptions for The Container Store for fiscal 2012 include the following:

-- Revenue growth in the high-single-digit area resulting from low- to mid-single-digit same-store sales growth and sales from newly opened stores.

-- 2012 EBITDA margin benefiting from sales leverage and improving modestly from the expected 14.3% at the end of fiscal 2011.

-- Increased capital spending to support accelerated store growth.

-- Modestly positive free operating cash flow. Liquidity We believe TCS' liquidity will be "adequate" over the next 12 months. The following are relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile:

-- Sources exceed uses by 1.2x or more.

-- Sources would continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline 15%.

-- We estimate that the company will have adequate cushion to its proposed covenants.

-- Debt maturities are manageable, with the term loan amortizing at 1% per year. Sources of liquidity include the new $75 million asset-based lending revolving credit facility, which we expect to be undrawn. In addition, the company has an about $25 million revolving credit facility at its Elfa subsidiary. This facility has automatic renewal provisions, as long as the company remains compliant with the financial covenants under the facility. At fiscal 2011 year-end, the company had about $9 million outstanding under this revolver. Pro forma cash on the balance sheet was about $24 million at fiscal 2011 year-end. We believe the company will open about five to six new stores in 2012, and as such, its free operating cash flow will be minimal. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on The Container Store Inc., to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our ratings outlook is stable. Although we anticipate modest operational gains and adequate liquidity over the near term, we believe that credit metrics will remain deep within levels indicative of a highly leveraged financial risk profile, with leverage above 10x and EBITDA interest coverage below 1.0x. We could consider a downgrade if operating performance significantly deteriorates, likely the result of increased competitive pressure or weaker retail conditions. Specifically, this would result in covenant cushion declining to below 15%, stressing the company's liquidity position. An upgrade is not likely in the near term, given our expectations for consistently weak credit measures resulting from increasing preferred stock. Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating; Outlook Action The Container Store Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-(prelim)/Stable/-- New Rating The Container Store Inc. Senior Secured $275 mil term loan due 2019 B-(prelim)

Recovery Rating 4(prelim)