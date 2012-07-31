(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Overview

-- We are affirming our ratings, including our 'AAA' long-term issuer credit rating, on the Province of Saskatchewan.

-- The affirmation reflects our view of the province's strong real and nominal GDP growth in 2011 and prospects for a repeat in 2012, low and stable tax-supported debt burden, robust liquidity, and support from the Canadian federal system.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the province's tax-supported debt burden will remain low and stable in the next two years, real GDP growth will continue to exceed 2% annually, and operating surpluses will exceed 5% of operating revenues with after-capital results close to balance. Rating Action On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA' long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the Province of Saskatchewan. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'A-1+' short-term rating and 'A-1+' global-scale and 'A-1(High)' Canada scale commercial paper ratings on Saskatchewan. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings reflect what we consider to be the following positive factors:

-- Saskatchewan's economy enjoyed strong real and nominal GDP growth in 2011 following solid gains in 2010. Real GDP increased 3.6% in 2011, which outpaced the national increase of 2.5%, and nominal GDP rose by what we view as a very strong 13% according to the province's estimates. The gains were due to better-than-expected crop yields, consumer spending, and business investment. We estimate that GDP per capita was about C$67,800 in 2011. Unemployment fell to 5.0% in 2011 from 5.2% in 2010 and employment rose 0.3%. Saskatchewan had the lowest unemployment rate in the country in 2011. Public and private investment in new machinery and equipment and construction reached an all-time high. We expect real GDP to rise 2.8% in 2012 and nominal GDP should grow 8.6%. Despite projected employment growth of about 1.0%, we expect new entrants to the labor market to push up the unemployment rate slightly, to 5.1%.

-- Tax-supported debt, which includes direct debt and guarantees and is net of sinking funds, declined modestly in fiscal 2012 (year ended March 31) to C$4.2 billion. Direct debt followed reaching C$4.2 billion as well. They both represented 31% of operating revenues at the end of fiscal 2012. Both tax-supported debt and direct debt have been stable since fiscal 2009 and their burdens have been falling since fiscal 2010 with rising operating revenues. With fiscal 2013 tax-supported issuance limited to refinancing, we don't expect much change in debt burdens: Tax-supported debt should be close to 31% of projected operating revenues and represent about 6% of projected nominal GDP.

-- Saskatchewan's liquidity levels remain solid, especially relative to those of peers. At fiscal year-end 2012, the province had cash and temporary investments of close to C$2.9 billion in addition to sinking fund holdings of C$2.6 billion. Cash and investment holdings were down substantially from a year earlier but sinking funds rose moderately. Saskatchewan has strong access to capital markets for short- and long-term debt funding in our opinion. We expect that liquidity levels in fiscal 2013 will remain close to the fiscal 2012 year-end value.

-- The province, like all Canadian provinces, benefits from revenue support through the federal government's Canada Health Transfer and Canada Social Transfer payments. Total transfers represented C$2.2 billion in fiscal 2012, or about 17% of operating revenues. However, we believe Saskatchewan has significant economic and fiscal exposure to the primary sector, which offset these strengths. The province is a major producer of wheat, potash, oil, and uranium and its revenues are closely linked to the royalties and taxes those industries generate. The four commodities are a large proportion of Saskatchewan's exports and are priced in global markets. Swings in commodity prices can have a definite impact on operating revenues. operating revenue growth has been somewhat volatile in the past, with annual rates ranging from a 12% decline to a 68% increase from fiscal years 2002-2012. The establishment of a stabilization fund, the Growth and Financial Security Fund, has mitigated this risk somewhat. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the province's tax-supported debt burden will remain low and stable, and that real GDP growth will be continue to exceed 2% annually during our two-year outlook horizon. We expect operating surpluses to be greater than 5% of operating revenues with after-capital results close to balance and liquidity levels will remain solid. Large and recurring after-capital deficits, coupled with a significant long-term rise in the province's tax-supported debt burden and material deterioration of liquidity levels could place downward pressure on the ratings. Related Criteria And Research Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Saskatchewan (Province of) Issuer credit rating AAA/Stable/A-1+ Senior unsecured debt AAA Commercial paper Global scale A-1+ Canada scale A-1(High) Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)