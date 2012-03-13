(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed five classes of notes issued by Hamlet II Ltd./LLC. (Hamlet II) as follows: --$137,900,000 class A-1 notes at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$210,000,000 class A-2a notes at 'AAAsf; Outlook Stable; --$37,100,000 class A-2b notes at 'AAAsf; Outlook Stable; --$30,000,000 class B notes at 'Asf'; Outlook to Positive from Stable; --$85,000,000 subordinated notes at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable. The affirmations are based on the stable performance of the portfolio and the improved credit enhancement to the rated notes. Improved credit enhancement levels are the result of a structural feature that diverts excess interest proceeds for purchase of additional collateral during the reinvestment period. Since the close of the transaction approximately $62 million of interest proceeds that would have otherwise been paid to the subordinated notes has been reinvested; with $17.5 million of proceeds being diverted since the last review in March 2011. Total available collateral has increased to $548 million from $495 million since closing. Hamlet II remains in its reinvestment period until November 2013 and the portfolio has been actively managed since closing. The average credit quality of the portfolio remains at 'B+/B' and there are no defaulted assets in the portfolio. As of the Feb. 6, 2012 trustee report, exposure to 'CCC' rated collateral has remained at approximately 3%. Both the overcollaterization (OC) and interest coverage (IC) tests, as well as all concentration limitations and collateral quality tests are within the permissible limits. The portfolio consists of 90.6% senior secured loans, 7% of senior unsecured and second lien loans and 2.4% corporate CDOs. Approximately 21% of the portfolio consists of covenant lite loans. If a covenant lite loan issuer defaults, there is a potential that reduced recovery proceeds could materialize. To account for this risk, Fitch applied a 10% recovery rate haircut to the covenant lite loans that do not carry a Fitch explicit Recovery Rating. Hamlet II continues to invest in notes issued by collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), including some managed by Octagon Credit Investors, LLC (Octagon). The transaction limits this exposure to 5% of the portfolio. This review was conducted under the framework described in the report 'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) for projecting future default and recovery levels for the underlying portfolio. These default and recovery levels were then utilized in Fitch's cash flow model under various default timing and interest rate stress scenarios, as described in the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs'. The cash flow model was customized to reflect the transaction's structural features. Fitch's portfolio and cash flow analysis showed that the improved credit enhancement provided to all classes of notes is consistent with their current rating levels. The class A and subordinated notes are not expected to experience rating volatility in the near term, which supports Fitch's current Stable Outlook on the notes. The class B notes' Outlook has been revised to Positive indicating Fitch's expectation of positive performance over the next one to two year period. Hamlet II is a revolving cash flow transaction that closed on Nov. 21, 2006 and is managed by Octagon. Hamlet II will exit its reinvestment period in November 2013, unless specified reinvestment extension criteria is met, including noteholder consent, which could extend reinvestment for an additional two years. The stated maturity of the transaction is on May 11, 2021. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from the asset manager, periodic trustee reports, note valuation reports, and the public domain. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs' (Aug. 10, 2011); --'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 15, 2011); --'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions' (March 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions (New York Ratings Team)