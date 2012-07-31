(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- We raised our ratings on the class B and C notes from LCM II L.P, a U.S. collateralized loan obligation transaction.

-- We affirmed our rating on the class A, D, E1, and E2 notes from the same transaction.

-- We removed our ratings on the class B, C, D, E1, and E2 notes from CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- The upgrades reflect an increase in credit support, primarily due to a $92.36 million paydown on the class A notes since we upgraded most of the notes in October 2011.

-- We also affirmed our rating on the class B-2-A notes from Liston Funding 2009-1 Ltd., a repack of the class A notes issued by LCM II L.P. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 31, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on the class B and C notes from LCM II L.P., a U.S. collateralized loan obligation (CLO) managed by LCM Asset Management LLC. We also affirmed our ratings on the class A, D, E1, and E2 notes. In addition, we removed our ratings on the class B, C, D, E1, and E2 notes from CreditWatch, where we placed them with positive implications on April 18, 2012. We affirmed our rating on the class B-2-A notes from Liston Funding 2009-1 Ltd., a collateralized debt obligation transaction that was repackaged from the class A notes issued by LCM II L.P.(see list). The upgrades reflect improving credit support, primarily due to a cumulative $92.36 million paydown to the class A notes since our October 2011 rating actions. The rating affirmations reflect sufficient credit enhancement at the current rating levels. The transaction has paid the balance of the class A notes down by $92.36 million since the September 2011 trustee report, which was used for our October 2011 rating actions. This has left the class A notes with approximately 31.10% of their original balance currently outstanding. Standard & Poor's has observed an increase in the overcollateralization (O/C) available to support the rated notes. The trustee reported the following ratios in the July 13, 2012, monthly report:

-- The class A/B O/C ratio test was 151.14%, compared with a reported ratio of 132.44% in September 2011;

-- The class C O/C ratio test was 135.72%, compared with a reported ratio of 123.62% in September 2011;

-- The class D O/C ratio test was 117.13%, compared with a reported ratio of 112.02% in September 2011; and

In addition, the transaction's weighted average spread has increased by 0.08% over the same time period. We note that the transaction has significant exposure to long-dated assets (i.e., assets maturing after the stated maturity of the CLO). According to the July 13, 2012, trustee report, the balance of collateral with a maturity date after the stated maturity of the transaction represented 26.23% of the portfolio. Our analysis accounted for the potential market value and/or settlement related risk arising from the potential liquidation of the remaining securities on the legal final maturity date of the transaction. Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here

-- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, Aug. 25, 2004 RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS LCM II Limited Partnership

Rating Class To From B AAA (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos C AA+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Pos D BBB- (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Pos E1 BB+ (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos E2 BB+ (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos RATINGS AFFIRMED LCM II Limited Partnership Class Rating A AAA (sf) Liston Funding 2009-1 Ltd. Class Rating B-2-A AAA (sf) (New York Ratings Team)